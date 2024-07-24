The Olympic Cauldron is lighted during a live watch party for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City.

In the early morning hours of July 24, the International Olympic Committee voted in Paris, France, on Wednesday to award the 2034 Winter Games to Salt Lake City, Utah.

Following the announcement, the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints released the following statement:

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints extends its heartfelt congratulations to Salt Lake City on securing the bid to host the 2034 Winter Olympics. We celebrate this news, recalling the feelings of unity, peace and friendship that characterized the event when it was last hosted in Utah in 2002.

“We stand ready to support the 2034 Olympic Games in welcoming athletes, volunteers and visitors from around the world. The Church is committed to efforts that make Salt Lake a host city that embodies values of service, cooperation and mutual respect. As the home of the international headquarters of the Church, we will work with organizers at both local and international levels to welcome the world as 2034 draws near.”

The Olympic rings and a banner are displayed after a live watch party for the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee’s 2034 Winter Olympics bid held at the Salt Lake City and County Building in Washington Square Park on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, in downtown Salt Lake City. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Here’s a look back at the Church and the Olympic Winter Games in 2002, along with how Temple Square will be different in 2034.

Olympics and the Church in 2002

With the granite spires of the Salt Lake Temple providing a backdrop for medal ceremonies, the Church joined in welcoming the world when the Winter Olympics and Paralympics came to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2002.

It was a prime opportunity to be a gracious and friendly host to those who were curious about the faith, which then had 11 million members, while remaining true to a pledge not to engage in proselytizing during the Games.

“It goes clear back to the book of Isaiah, which says that Zion would be established at the tops of the mountains and that the nations of the world would come there,” then-Elder Henry B. Eyring of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles said in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Here we are in the tops of the mountains and people are coming up to see us. In a sense we expected it. Only the prophecies didn’t say anything about downhill skiing.”

Here’s a look back at events involving the Church during the 2002 Olympics.

Tom Smart, Deseret News archives

Olympic decor

Leading up to the games, the Church helped dress up the city by displaying hundreds of thousands of lights — something only normally done during the Christmas season — for Olympic visitors.

Two of 12 giant banners of winter athletes graced the sides of Church buildings, including a figure skater on the Church Office Building and a skeleton racer on the Church History Museum. A huge image of the Olympic rings was projected on the side of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building each night of the games.

Christmas lights at Temple Square were extended through the 2002 Winter Olympics Games, in Salt Lake City, Utah, February 2002. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Torch relay

On Feb. 7, 2002, President Gordon B. Hinckley, his counselors President Thomas S. Monson and President James E. Faust, as well as several members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles were present as the traditional torch relay made a brief stop at the Church Administration Building. A crowd of more than 20,000 jammed the streets to see President Hinckley lift the torch.

LDS Church President Gordon B. Hinckley and other General authorities stand on the steps the Church’s administration building, President Hinckley raises the Olympic torch high over head and welcomes the torch to Salt Lake thursday February 7, 2002. Photo by Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News. | Credit: Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Hosting the U.S. President

On Feb. 8, 2002, the First Presidency greeted U.S. President George W. Bush and first lady Laura Bush in the Church Administration Building, where they gave them each a personal copy of their family history.

Following the meeting, President and Mrs. Bush attended a private reception at the Utah State Capitol. The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square opened the reception by singing “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

United States President George Bush speaks with the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square behind him at the Capitol Friday, Feb. 8, 2002. | Paul Fraghton

The First Presidency also met with other world leaders during the Games.

Opening ceremonies

The same day, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed in front of 55,000 attending in person with 3.5 billion viewing the broadcast of the Olympics opening ceremonies. The choir sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,“ “Call of the Champions,” the 2002 Olympic theme composed by John Williams, Spiro Samara’s “Olympic Hymn” and Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” among other songs.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the Opening Ceremonies of the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium Friday, February 8, 2002. | Scott G. Winterton

Temple Square events

During the Olympics, more than 200 sister missionaries wore flags of their home countries with their name tags and greeted an estimated 10,000 to 20,000 Olympic visitors each day.

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra performed at concerts with several guest artists, including mezzo-soprano Frederica von Stade, John Williams, the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets and Salt Lake’s International Children’s Choir. On the Sunday morning following each of the concerts, guest artists joined the choir for its weekly broadcast of Music & the Spoken Word.

Cast members of "Light of the World, A Celebration of Life" go through a dress rehearsal at the Conference Center on Thursday, Jan. 31 2002. The show will run through the 2002 Winter Olympics. | kevin lee

A cast of more than 1,000 dancers, singers and actors staged “Light of the World — a Celebration of Life” for 14 performances in the Conference Center before a total audience of more than 290,000.

Featured in the news

On Feb. 22, 2002, two days before the closing ceremonies, NBC aired an interview that anchor Tom Brokaw did with President Hinckley that addressed the Church, the Book of Mormon, tithing, polygamy and the Church’s role in the 2002 Olympics.

“The Olympics will bring people here from everywhere,” President Hinckley said in the interview. “I think there will be a better understanding as a result of people coming here. There are still all kinds of misconceptions. I think those will largely fade and I think that our people the world over will take some pride in the fact that we were here and a part of it when it all occurred.”

NBC’s “Today” show was broadcast from Salt Lake City on Feb. 7, 2002, and featured the Church, including thoughts from President Hinckley. Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles also made a brief appearance, answering questions about the choir and the construction of the Salt Lake Temple.

NBC "Today" show weatherman Al Roker interviews Elder L. Tom Perry of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles near the reflecting pond by the Salt Lake Temple in February 2002. | Credit: Paul Barker, Deseret News

Temple Square in 2034

Following a major renovation, the Salt Lake Temple and other Church buildings around Temple Square and the downtown area will be different in 2034. Here’s an idea of what to expect when the world returns.

Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square

The closure and major multiyear renovation of the historic Salt Lake Temple and Temple Square was announced by President Russell M. Nelson at a press conference on April 19, 2019, the Church News reported.

“We promise you that you will love the results,” President Nelson said. “They will emphasize and highlight the life, ministry and mission of Jesus Christ in His desire to bless every nation, kindred, tongue and people.”

Among many changes, plans called for the temple to receive a seismic upgrade and strengthen the foundation, to provide more accessibility to those with limited mobility and increased translation capabilities.

Since then, the South Visitors’ Center and temple entry buildings have been removed and two ground-level pavilions and a multilevel guest building are being built in the area.

The North Visitors’ Center has been removed with plans for gardens and contemplative space.

New access tunnel under North Temple Street will be installed.

The plaza and landscapes from State Street on the east to the Main Street Plaza will be repaired and refreshed with greater emphasis on the visitor experience and on the Savior.

When completed, some of the grounds will resemble conditions that existed when the temple was first constructed, President Nelson said in 2019.

One of the latest renderings of the renovation underway on Temple Square and the Main Street Plaza, Salt Lake City, Utah, March 2022. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

As part of the renovation, the Angel Moroni statue was removed and returned in April of this year.

The project was initially projected to be completed in 2024 but was later amended for completion in 2026.

Neighboring buildings

Additional remodeling work will be completed on buildings around Temple Square, including previously announced renovations to the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Beehive House and Lion House.

FamilySearch Library

The FamilySearch Library was remodeled while closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and reopened in July 2021. Changes were primarily designed to make the library’s services more accessible — new floor arrangements, updated workstations, improved lighting, an expanded break room, new books and bookshelves, and renovated restrooms.

Church History Museum

The Church History Museum reopened after extensive renovation and a new exhibit in 2015.