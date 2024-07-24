See photos of stake floats in the 2024 Days of ‘47 parade

The South Jordan Utah Country Crossing Stake float moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

With re-creations of handcarts and wagons and other with bees, temples or singing choir members, 20 floats in the Days of ‘47 Parade were were designed and built by wards and stakes in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints around the theme of “Stout Pioneer Hearts — Lift Others!”

The floats were part of the parade on Wednesday, July 24, to celebrate Pioneer Day on the 177th anniversary of the arrival of pioneers to the Salt Lake Valley. Elder David A. Bednar of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles was the parade’s grand marshal.

Here are photos from the parade, including many of the stake floats.

The Murray Utah West Stake is the winner of the Community Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Riverton Utah Central Stake float depicts members of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The float earned two awards; the Days of ’47 Sweepstakes award and the People’s Choice award. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Reenactors of the Mormon Battalion march in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Members of the Sons of Utah Pioneers march in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The West Jordan Utah Copper Hills Stake float is on display in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Missionaries cheer while watching the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Day’s of ’47 Royalty Tiffany Gunnell, Elizabeth Hampton and Karissa Behunin ride on the The Days of ’47 Royalty Float in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Sandy Utah Granite View Stake float is pictured in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The float was awarded the Outstanding Animation award. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Midvale Utah Union Park Stake float is the winner of the Daughters of Utah Pioneer Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Albert Newmeyer talks with his mother, Angelina Newmeyer, while watching the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Herriman Utah Stake float moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A man marches with the BYU float in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Bountiful Utah Orchard Stake float moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Thomas Strobel and his daughter Samara Strobel watch the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Bennion Utah East Stake float moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Highland Stake float, winner of the Captain’s Award, moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Evelyn Daugirda watches the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The West Jordan Utah Sycamores Stake float is the winner of the Utah Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Scoob the clown pretends to throw a bucket of water on the crowd during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The South Jordan Utah Country Crossing Stake float appears in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The float was awarded the Hilda Erickson award. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Sikh community member Surinder Singh hands out free bottles of water to attendees of the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Sandy Central Utah Stake float is the winner of the Legacy Award in the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Katherine Buell cheers during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Bountiful Utah Heights Stake float moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

People attend the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Wilford Stake float is the winner of the Brigham Young Award during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

A member of the Sons of Utah Pioneers marches in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Salt Lake Ensign Stake float moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Tyler Andersen and his son Grant Andersen watch the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Sandy Utah Granite View Stake float turns onto 200 East during the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Days of ’47 Royalty wave to attendees of the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The Murray Utah West Stake float is pictured in the Days of '47 Parade in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The float earned the Community award. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

The float by the Draper Utah Eastridge Stake, winner of the Children’s Choice Award, moves through the Days of ’47 Parade in downtown Salt Lake City on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News