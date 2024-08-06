Attendees walk around a game area during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024.

Thousands of young single adults gathered during the Utah Area YSA Conference to learn about the Savior, connect with others and learn techniques to improve their lives.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ages 18 to 35 were invited to attend the two-day conference Aug. 2-3 in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City.

In addition to choices that included participating in service, playing games and understanding family history, attendees had options of participating in breakout sessions on Friday and Saturday. Each session focused on a different topic, based on four main themes: spiritual growth, emotional wellness, personal development and temporal well-being.

Ganel-Lyn Condie speaks about conversion versus crisis in the spiritual growth breakout room at the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Spiritual growth

Attendees interested in developing their spiritual growth were able to find like-minded individuals who also sought a spiritual boost. Speakers gave suggestions on how to improve scripture study, focus on the Savior Jesus Christ, understand covenants and develop spiritual resilience when facing difficult trials.

Naomi Brooks from Sandy, Utah, went to the classes looking to know how best to spiritually strengthen herself and others. “I think we all know somebody who’s struggling with the faith,” Brooks said. “Sometimes it’s us, and sometimes it’s someone that we love.”

Amber Squire from South Jordan, Utah, was able to gain a renewed witness that trusting in God and turning her struggles over to Him provides peace. “I know that no matter what,” Squire said, “nothing will permanently harm me when I’m yoked to the Savior through my covenants and when I’m seeking to turn my life to Him.”

People attend the 2024 Utah Area YSA Conference at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, Aug. 2, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Emotional wellness

For young adults looking to improve their emotional wellness, classes provided potential solutions to difficult questions and guidance on where to find personal answers. Speakers pointed the attendees toward Jesus Christ, encouraging them to utilize the Atonement of Jesus Christ to overcome past hurts, improve their mental health, develop better coping mechanisms and support others who may also be struggling.

After attending an emotional resilience class, Shannon Spencer from Provo, Utah, was able to recognize ways to be more forgiving of others. “I didn’t realize how much I needed this,” said Spencer. As she learned about healing pain through the Savior, she asked her Heavenly Father for strength in her efforts to forgive. “God wanted me to come here, and that’s why,” Spencer said.

Taylor Sorenson from Orem, Utah, said learning to overcome personal discouragement can help young adults better serve those around them. “If you’re not working on your own emotional well-being, then you can’t live a productive life or help others to live their best life,” said Sorenson. “You can’t help someone else until you help yourself.”

From left, Amber Bezzant of Pleasant Grove, Utah; Sarah Armknecht of Lindon, Utah; and Kayola Gurr of American Fork, Utah; write letters as part of a service project during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference held at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

Personal development

Young adults were able to explore different aspects of their identity in the personal development classes. Speakers taught life skills such as improving personal communication, determining individual values, and focusing on a growth mindset with the help of the Savior.

Ethan Ball from Kaysville, Utah, said the personal development class he attended was really cool. The class made him want to spend some time pondering what he really cares about and connecting himself with Heavenly Father through temple attendance. “If I want to increase my relationship with Jesus Christ, then I should understand what my values are and live them,” Ball said.

Myan Schulze from Aurora, Colorado, said the class she attended helped her feel understood when it came to struggles she had faced with meeting young people her age. Schulze said she was “reminded of Christ’s power” in her desire to “overcome frustration, worry and fear” in the face of dating.

Kurt Olsson, who provides counseling and leader consultation at Family Services, teaches a breakout class about transforming anxiety into action on Aug. 3, 2024, as part of the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Aug. 2 and 3, 2024. | Joel Randall

Temporal well-being

To better develop young adult’s temporal well-being, speakers discussing this topic shared the importance of getting enough sleep, eating the right foods, improving financial and technological skills and improving stress management.

Jenna Hancock from the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas had been talking with her friend about sleep schedules before attending the YSA conference. “This past semester was really hard,” said Hancock, “and a lot of it came from getting a lack of sleep, overwhelming myself with school and a lot of things.” She plans on making changes in her sleep schedule and said she was excited for the upcoming semester.

Ethan Carn from Midland, Michigan, said the temporal well-being class he attended was relevant for him and for young people today. “I think it’s important that we be educated on how we’re using our phones and be aware of the habits and the reliance we have on them,” Carn said. “If we don’t use that correctly, it really hinders our personal lives and our professional lives.”

Attendees make their way into the grand ballroom for speed dating during the 2024 Utah Area Young Single Adult Conference in the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2024. | Isaac Hale, Deseret News

The YSA conference allowed young adult members of the Church to gather with others who believe the same things they do. The theme of the conference, “Together in Christ,” allowed a positive environment to blossom and impact many of the participants. “I’ve loved all the music, I’ve loved all the classes I’ve been to. I just really enjoyed it,” said Sidomma Davis from Payson, Utah.

“I love the diversity and the choices of activities,” said Elizabeth Call from Omaha, Nebraska. “There’s really something for everyone here. And it just helps like the Church is a worldwide organization. It’s here for every age group, every type of person.”

“The conference has been a conduit of receiving rays of revelation and meeting young people my age that are firm on the gospel path,” said Schulze.