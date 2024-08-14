Brazil Area Church leaders meet with the governor and first lady of the state of São Paulo

From right to left: Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Alessandra Schmeil; Cristiane Freitas, first lady, and her husband, Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of the state of São Paulo; São Paulo Brazil Stake President Emerson Andrade and his wife, Sister Raquel Andrade; and Paulo de Araújo, Welfare and Self-Reliance manager of the Brazil Area.

On Aug. 12, the governor of the state of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, and the first lady, Cristiane Freitas, received the visit of representatives of The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints in Brazil at the Palácio dos Bandeirantes, which is the headquarters of the state administration and the couple’s official residence.

The news was first published on Tuesday, Aug. 13, on the Self-Reliance Brazil Facebook page.

The governor and his wife extended the invitation to the Church leaders to express their gratitude and appreciation to the Church and its members. The Church has been actively involved in numerous humanitarian projects in the state, such as donations and services recently provided in partnership with the state government. This active involvement underscores the Church’s commitment to the community.

Representing the Church at this significant meeting were Elder Ciro Schmeil, General Authority Seventy and first counselor in the Brazil Area presidency, and his wife, Sister Alessandra Schmeil. Also present were São Paulo Brazil Stake President Emerson Andrade and his wife, Sister Raquel Andrade; and Paulo de Araújo, Welfare and Self-Reliance manager of the Brazil Area.

Tarcísio de Freitas, governor of the state of São Paulo, and the first lady, Cristiane Freitas, welcome Brazilian Church leaders to the Palácio dos Bandeirantes on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024, to express their gratitude and appreciation for the Church's humanitarian service. | Autossuficiência Brasil

The governor expressed his deep gratitude for the assistance provided by the Church in the city of São Sebastião, on the state’s northern coast, to the victims of the landslides caused by heavy rains. While the state government provided new housing for those affected by the tragedy, the Church donated appliances and furniture for the residents.

The first lady of the state, who also chairs the Social Fund of the state of São Paulo, expressed the same sentiment, mentioning the service of countless volunteers from the Church, who played a major role in sorting and separating the donated items collected by the institution and destined for the victims of the floods in Rio Grande do Sul.

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas repeatedly praised the Church’s social programs, saying, “Everything you do is incredible. Thank you very much.”