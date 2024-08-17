Church continues to expand resources for those with gospel questions

A piece of papyri is pictured. A section on the origins of the Book of Abraham was recently added to Church and Gospel Questions in the Gospel Library.

At the end of 2023, the Church renamed its Gospel Topics within the Gospel Library to be Gospel Topics and Questions. This section of Gospel Library — both on ChurchofJesusChrist.org and in the mobile app — has been updated regularly with new content for the better part of the last decade.

Since June, five new topics have been added to the site. And Elder Dale G. Renlund of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles has shared ways the content found in the updated site can help build faith and testimonies, in a video published on the Church’s website and YouTube channel.

According to its landing page, Gospel Topics and Questions is meant to help individuals “find information on Church doctrine, policies, practices, history and more.”

Elder Renlund’s video message is now included as the introduction to this resource.

“The Church has compiled a wonderful, trustworthy resource for individuals seeking answers to their own questions and for others who are striving to help them,” Elder Renlund says in the video.

"Sacred Grove," by Brent Borup, depicts the First Vision — the Father and Son appearing to Joseph Smith. | Gospel Library

New to this resource in the past couple of months is a section called Church and Gospel Questions. This is now where the link to each topic within Topics and Questions is found.

The five new topics added to that list are:

This list of topics now has 232 topics that can help answer individuals’ questions about matters ranging from the Aaronic Priesthood to Zion. These same topics are often referred to in the Church’s “Come, Follow Me” curriculum.

“Our goal is to help strengthen faith in Jesus Christ, even as we provide some suggestions for how to navigate complex and sometimes difficult topics,” Elder Renlund said.

Even as the list of topics covered continues to grow, Elder Renlund said it is important to know that not every question can be answered right now. Part of finding answers involves faith.

“For faith to grow, we have to have faith,” he said. “Then, we must act in faith and hold fast to what we know. As we do, we deepen our understanding of and faith in Jesus Christ.”

He added that Heavenly Father’s plan for His children can help them see what is most important.

“Some answers will have to wait for further revelation,” he said. “God’s plan of salvation provides perspective for our questions. That perspective helps us distinguish core gospel truths from things that are not as essential.”

A letter was sent out from the Church’s Priesthood and Family Department on Thursday, Aug. 15, to stake, mission and district presidencies; bishoprics and branch presidencies; and members of stake and ward councils.

This letter says the Topics and Questions can help individuals strengthen their faith because the collection:

Provides faithful responses to commonly asked questions.

Gives responses in a simple question-and-answer format and includes links to resources where readers can learn more.

Includes guiding principles to assist those who are seeking answers and those helping others who have questions.

The letter also says, “Members are encouraged to use these resources as part of their personal gospel study.”

Individuals can navigate to these resources from ChurchofJesusChrist.org by clicking on Libraries and then Topics and Questions. Those using the Gospel Library app can access them by clicking on Library and then Topics and Questions.

Topics and Questions can be accessed through Libraries in the Gospel Library app. | Gospel Library screenshot