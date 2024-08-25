See a variety of ways JustServe can be used to connect community

Families and friends in the Salem Oregon Stake attend a summer service kickoff party with the help of JustServe on June 18, 2024.

A variety of resources can be used to utilize and promote JustServe in the community. The free website and app lists local volunteer opportunities — and examples from the Salem Oregon Stake may help others looking for ideas.

Salem JustServe Specialist Ricki Decker said, “I think we all want to serve, but we just don’t know where or how and that’s what I love about JustServe. It connects you with your community.”

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints created the JustServe website and app for nonprofit and community organizations to list their volunteer needs, and for volunteers to find ways to serve by searching their location or interests.

Knowing it might be hard for youth and their leaders to know where to go or how to choose what to do for April’s Global Youth Service Month, Decker and Hillary Warner created an online catalog that was sent to stake, ward and school leaders with ideas for projects that might be better for youth groups. When clicked, each entry went right to a JustServe link.

“My purpose was to make it easier to help people realize what great projects are on JustServe,” Decker said.

When the school year ended, the JustServe committee tried to find something geared towards children. On June 18, around 80 children, youth and adults attended the JustServe Summer Kick-off event at Woodmansee Park. They colored welcome cards for refugees, brought donations for people in need and worked together in a trail restoration project.

JustServe volunteers spread mulch during a trail restoration project at Woodmansee Park in Salem, Oregon, on June 18, 2024. | Lynn Howlett

“It was so fabulous to see these little ones,” Decker said. “They picked up their little shovels and rakes and tried so hard to spread the mulch and bark chips. They just jumped right in.”

A handout included a list of different opportunities for people to do throughout the summer, with a QR code taking them directly to JustServe: “We wanted people to see they could do some things over the summer that could make an impact in their community.”

Decker said some teens at the event asked her what else they could do, and were glad when she gave them the handout of ideas for more service.

She pointed to studies that show how service blesses teens by reducing anxiety and building self-confidence and self-worth and explained how important it is to get youth involved in their communities and doing something for other people.

“There’s a reason why the youth program has service and activities. I think the Lord has set that up because He knows what service will do for us,” she said.

Donations are gathered for children in a JustServe project in Salem, Oregon, on June 18, 2024. | Lynn Howlett

Later in June, the stake was invited to set up a JustServe booth at a community resource fair. As people came by, the JustServe committee explained how the platform works and connected with six more organizations eager to use it. Networking led to future opportunities.

A local online paper wrote an article on JustServe Salem and the word keeps spreading. A friend’s daughter is starting a high school service club and will be using JustServe to find ideas. Reaching out into communities will build forward momentum of connection and goodwill, Decker said, adding how she knows the creation of JustServe was inspired.

“JustServe has changed me in ways I didn’t even know I could change,” she said. “I love to serve and was service-minded before, but being involved in your community and meeting amazing people who just want to help — there are amazing things happening in communities. If we can participate in JustServe, that good will just spread. It connects us in ways nothing else can. I just have such a testimony of this.”