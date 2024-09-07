Music & the Spoken Word: Lift up our eyes

Lifting up one’s eyes, as the psalmist counseled, is a way to acknowledge the source of divine help, observes Derrick Porter in this week’s “Music & the Spoken Word” with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. Due to the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s tour, there will not be live performances of “Music & the Spoken Word” on Sept. 8 and Sept. 15, and a past performance will be streamed.

The book of Psalms in the Bible is a collection of sacred poems of praise and prayer to God. Many were once set to music; and today, musicians around the world are drawn to the psalms for inspiration. So in a sense, the book of Psalms is like an ancient hymnbook, filled with worshipful devotion to the Most High.

One psalm that has inspired multiple musical settings contains the promise that God doesn’t slumber or sleep as He watches over us (see Psalm 121:3-4). In fact, His tender care is so constant that it’s easy to miss if we’re not looking for it. And so the psalmist declares: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth” (Psalm 121:1-2).

Just as God is watching over us, we can lift up our eyes toward Him. As we do, we’ll begin to see God’s hand, His divine signature, in our lives. Often, lifting up our eyes means looking above and beyond worldly things toward heavenly things. Other times, it means looking back with faith on a time of trouble and heartache, when perhaps it felt like God wasn’t aware of us. But those who trust God’s goodness and mercy, even when they can’t see or feel it clearly, will get to the other side of their sorrow and find joy.

That’s what happened for a young mother when her marriage fell apart. Suddenly she was a single mother of three young children, and her worries and burdens were nearly overwhelming at times. But she clung to her faith and kept going, one day at a time. And as she lifted her eyes heavenward, she found the Lord was there, offering comfort and strength. Over time the pain softened, the burdens seemed a little lighter. Eventually, she felt peace and healing and even happiness again. Her trust in God and His goodness carried her through.

Lifting up our eyes, as the psalmist counseled, is a way to acknowledge the source of our help. He who “made heaven and earth” (Psalm 121:2) can surely make our way forward. He who is almighty can surely give us strength. We just need to look for Him and lift up our eyes.

