Katy Christiansen of the Salt Lake Stake volunteers during the National Day of Service at Washington Elementary School in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022.

Thousands of volunteers will take part in service projects across the United States in September to remember the 9/11 terrorist attacks by serving in their communities.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is joining with interfaith, volunteer and community groups to promote and organize service opportunities.

Sept. 11 is officially designated as the National Day of Service and Remembrance, but service efforts are not limited to just that day. Hundreds of service needs and opportunities are available at JustServe.org and 911day.org. Individuals can search by area, by interest or even by what’s available.

The Church News is interested in hearing your stories. How has participating in this year’s National Day of Service blessed your life, your family or your community? Stories could include how your ward, school or family volunteered together.

Fill out the following Google form, and your response might be used in an upcoming Church News story. Submissions may be edited for length and clarity.

By submitting the form, you authorize Deseret News Publishing Co. to use and publish your submitted material in any form in all Deseret Management Corp. publications and channels. If applicable, you also confirm that you have received permission from all individuals whose names, quotes and/or images appear in the materials you have submitted and authorize the use and publication of these submitted material (including but not limited to text, photo, video, audio, design, etc.) in any form on their behalf, in all DMC publications and channels.