Church initiative aims to reduce infant mortality rates in vulnerable U.S. communities

In January 2023, a pregnant woman walked into the door of the Memphis, Tennessee, branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and joined the MyBaby4Me classes.

She quickly bonded with Elder Lynn Archibald and Sister Joell Archibald, a senior missionary couple serving there from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Archibalds led classes, shared resources and provided support as part of the initiative.

Later that month, the expectant mother called Sister Archibald to tell her about terrible lower back pain she was experiencing. At 23 weeks pregnant, people were telling her that it was normal for her back to hurt.

But Sister Archibald dug deeper, and quickly realized that the woman might be in premature labor. She helped her get to the hospital, where doctors were able to intervene and stop the labor.

A few months later, in May, the woman gave birth to a healthy full-term baby boy.

A MyBaby4Me participant holds her new baby in Memphis, Tennessee. The program began in late 2022, with the first woman beginning the classes in January 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“That was really the first of many miracles that we have seen with the MyBaby4Me initiative,” said Dr. Michael V. Beheshti, a practicing physician who serves as the humanitarian and service outreach coordinator in the Church’s North America Southeast Area and has served as an Area Seventy.

The MyBaby4Me program is an initiative of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in collaboration with A Chance To Learn that addresses infant and maternal mortality rates that are significantly elevated in a specific geographic area.

The initiative’s primary objective is to lower the mortality rate; secondary objectives include improving the lives of women and children and strengthening families to overcome generational poverty.

The program currently operates in Memphis and Nashville, Tennessee, and is working to begin operations in Little Rock, Arkansas; Charlotte, North Carolina; and New Orleans, Louisiana, soon.

More senior missionary couples are needed to serve in these cities and as additional sites are secured.

“In these African American communities, sometimes these women are literally all alone, with no support system,” Beheshti said. “When our missionaries come in and can fill that gap, the women feel loved, they feel secure, and perhaps for the first time in their life, they have hope.”

Prophetic beginnings and inspired research

In 2021, Church President Russell M. Nelson and the NAACP announced major education and humanitarian initiatives. The Church pledged $2 million a year for three years to help fund joint projects with the NAACP.

Following this prophetic direction, leaders in the Church’s North America Southeast Area met with Vickie Terry, the executive director of the Memphis Branch of the NAACP.

Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy and then in the area presidency, asked, “Vickie, what keeps you up at night?”

She recalled, “I told the visitors that it bothers me that today our headquarters resides in a zip code with one of the highest infant mortality rates in the country.”

Beheshti began reviewing medical literature, and he found a peer-reviewed report from The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center describing the work of Dr. Patricia Gabbe and Dr. Steven Gabbe, who created the Moms2B program in Columbus, Ohio. The program demonstrated a dramatic reduction in infant mortality.

The Gabbes and Moms2B were willing and eager to have their program replicated, and thus began the MyBaby4Me initiative.

Through the work of senior missionary couples and volunteers, the Church works with reputable and trusted nonprofit, faith-based or community organizations in the target zip codes. The senior missionaries have training and experience in health care and use an established curriculum for teaching about pregnancy, infant and early childhood care.

Parents meet in a MyBaby4Me class in Memphis, Tennessee. The Church initiative began in late 2022 in conjunction with the local NAACP branch. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The senior missionary couples and volunteers are not practicing medicine, but the during twice-weekly mothers — with children and significant others welcome as well — focus on education, bridging support gaps and building emotional resilience.

Educational topics include fetal development, pregnancy complications, nutrition, breastfeeding, child developmental milestones, childhood safety and how to find and utilize other resources.

Volunteers and missionaries in the program try to bridge support gaps such as food security, housing, transportation, medical care, training and employment.

And building emotional resilience is done through helping young mothers belong to a community, believe in themselves, be aware of risks and become more confident.

“Many of these women have not been mothered in the way that we think of mothering,” Beheshti said. “So much of what we do in this initiative is what mothers do for their daughters.”

Working with trusted organizations

Elder Weatherford T. Clayton, an emeritus General Authority Seventy, explained that the Church and the MyBaby4Me initiative work with local organizations such as the NAACP in Memphis, Catholic Charities in Nashville, and other nonprofit organizations in the other cities coming on board.

“A Chance To Learn, our national banner organization, [is] known throughout the nation among women of color,” he said, adding that national leaders such as LaToyia Dennis and the Rev. Que English have been instrumental as well.

Others involved come from the local stakes. Some are young service missionaries. Some are senior service missionaries. JustServe volunteers can help as well. JustServe is a website and app where volunteers can find service opportunities and organizations list their needs.

Sister Joell Archibald, a senior missionary, leads a MyBaby4Me class in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2023. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Clayton read Doctrine and Covenants 84:88: “And whoso receiveth you, there I will be also, for I will go before your face. I will be on your right hand and on your left, and my Spirit shall be in your hearts, and mine angels round about you, to bear you up.”

This is happening with the volunteers serving with the MyBaby4Me initiative, he said. “These missionaries are doing what Christ would do.”

Beheshti agreed. “They are reaching this marginalized community. They are feeding the hungry and clothing the naked and visiting the homeless and caring for the homeless and doing everything that Christ would have them do.”

