A plaque at the entrance of the rebuilt eye clinic in Beirut, Lebanon in Sept. 2024 notes the contribution of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A much-needed eye clinic is up and running again in Beirut — thanks to a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — after a massive explosion rocked the city in 2020.

The Church has worked with the Maronite General Council, a charitable organization that operates under the Maronite Church, to rebuild the clinic at the Beirut Development Center for Primary Health Care.

A Sept. 4 news release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org said the clinic offers free essential eye care services to many in the Beirut area, regardless of religion or nationality.

Beirut is still in recovery four years after an ammonium blast in the Port of Beirut killed 200 people and injured more than 6,000 others on Aug. 4, 2020.

The Church and its members in Lebanon have been working to rebuild and serve those around them ever since that deadly day. That includes a donation of nearly $2 million in aid for the country immediately after the explosion.

The Maronite General Council owns and runs the health center where the rebuilt eye center is now operating. But heavy damage from the blast meant the cost to rebuild was significant.

The eye clinic at the Beirut Development Center for Primary Health Care was damaged in the Port of Beirut explosion in August 2020. | Credit: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The president of the Maronite General Council Michel Matta said he is grateful for the collaboration with the Church, which made it possible to rebuild.

“This valuable step taken by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to help reactivate the eye care department at the center is like a heavenly sign that came at the right time to support our mission to continue serving our community,” Matta said.

Visitors to the eye center are welcomed with a new plaque that reads in both English and Arabic: “This clinic was equipped thanks to a donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”

Middle East/Africa North Area welfare and self-reliance manager for the Church Maroun Akiki said the collaboration has alleviated the impact of the Beirut port explosion on Lebanese society.

“We have demonstrated that the power of life and love is strong and that working together, we can accomplish much good,” Akiki said.