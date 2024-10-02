Mental health challenges can come at any time and affect anyone. A recent study from Harvard Medical School found that one out of every two people in the world will experience a mental health disorder in their lifetime.

Ministering to those with mental health challenges can be a way to follow Jesus Christ and “mourn with those that mourn” (Mosiah 18:9).

The Caring social media accounts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently posted five suggestions which can serve as a starting point for helping others going through a mental health challenge.

1. Listen

Offer a listening ear without pressuring this person to talk. Be present and listen intently to what they’re expressing. Avoid becoming defensive.

2. Try to understand

Compassionate questions may help to better know what this person is feeling.

3. Accept the person’s feelings

Don’t try to change the person or say he or she is wrong for feeling this way. Don’t dismiss feelings by saying things like, “you’ll snap out of it.”

4. Express compassion

Express that you care about what this person is feeling. This could sound like: “I am sorry you’re experiencing this right now,” or “I didn’t realize how hard things were for you.”

5. Show love

Tell this person about how you are confident in their ability to overcome the problem. Offer to participate in self care together by going for a walk, cooking a meal or studying the scriptures.

Resources for those who are going through a mental health challenge

Reaching out to a trusted friend, bishop or other Church leader can help one find the “peace of God, which passeth all understanding” (Philippians 4:7).

The Church also created structured support systems for getting help and helping others, including a self-reliance course “Finding Strength in the Lord: Emotional Resilience.” Resources are also available for mental health in the Life Help section of ChurchofJesusChrist.org, with guides for parents, leaders and anyone currently experiencing mental health challenges.

Jesus Christ offers comfort to Mary and Martha in the Life of Jesus Christ Bible video. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Guides and resources can help with recognizing the warning signs of suicide, how to respond to any threats to attempt suicide and finding a mental health professional.

President Jeffrey R. Holland, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, spoke openly about his own experience with depression in his October 2013 general conference talk “Like a Broken Vessel.”

He said: “It is crucial to remember that we are living — and chose to live — in a fallen world where for divine purposes our pursuit of godliness will be tested and tried again and again.”

In the quest for understanding, President Holland reminds in his talk that there is one great assurance in God’s plan — a Savior — “who through our faith in Him would lift us triumphantly over those tests and trials.”

Remember that God knows and loves all His children. His son Jesus Christ has promised that as people bring any that are sick or afflicted in any manner to Him, He will heal them (3 Nephi 17:7).