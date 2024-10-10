BYU appoints 1st dean of future medical school

Dr. Mark J. Ott has been appointed the inaugural dean of the BYU medical school, BYU announced on Oct. 10, 2024.

Brigham Young University announced the appointment of Dr. Mark J. Ott as the inaugural dean of its recently announced medical school.

The announcement of the dean was made in a BYU News release on Thursday, Oct. 10, roughly two and a half months after the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared that a new medical school would be created at its flagship university.

Ott is a practicing surgical oncologist and has had appointments at Johns Hopkins, Harvard Medical School, Stanford School of Medicine and the University of Utah School of Medicine.

“Dr. Ott is a widely respected doctor, surgeon and leader who has worked and studied at the most highly regarded healthcare institutions in the world,” said BYU President C. Shane Reese in the news release. “More importantly, Dr. Ott has a deep commitment to BYU’s spiritual mission and has lived a life of service and quiet devotion to the true Master Healer, Jesus Christ.”

Ott called the appointment as dean both a “humbling and exciting honor.”

Said Ott, “BYU’s medical school will provide students with a topflight medical education as well as an enduring appreciation that their talents and training are gifts from God for the benefit of the world.”

The entrance signs of the Brigham Young University campus in Provo, Utah, on July 17, 2017. | Nate Edwards

In the First Presidency’s original statement on July 29, it was explained that the medical school will provide a “high quality, spiritually based program that reinforces the mission of BYU and of the Church.”

The medical school will focus on teaching, training and research in areas of strategic importance to the Church, such as international health issues and the Church’s worldwide humanitarian efforts.

In September, President Reese explained in a letter posted on BYU News that the new medical school will be located on BYU’s campus and will offer Doctor of Medicine degrees, or MDs.

President Reese also explained that a medical advisory team is being created to help develop and solidify plans related to the new medical school.

According to his biography from Intermountain Health, where he served as the medical director of Intermountain Medical Center from 2018 to 2022, Ott has received multiple teaching awards for his efforts in educating medical students and residents. He has also received multiple community awards for his contribution to excellence in patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.

Ott earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Utah, completed his residency at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and then completed a fellowship in surgical oncology, also from Johns Hopkins.