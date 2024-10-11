Church support leads to health screenings, millions of childhood vaccinations

A nurse demonstrates the measles and rubella vaccination at a kickoff ceremony for a multiday childhood vaccination effort across Ghana on Oct. 1, 2024.

In four days, millions of children were vaccinated against preventable and deadly diseases in Ghana, West Africa, thanks to a donation and support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ghana Health Services launched the nationwide campaign on Oct. 1, giving free vaccinations against measles and rubella — the most deadly childhood diseases in the country next to malaria.

COVID-19 pandemic-related closures and shutdowns disrupted routine immunization schedules for many children under age 5, and since then more outbreaks of preventable diseases have occurred.

The Church’s donation helped with print communication providing information about the campaign in several languages spoken across Ghana, explained the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Marian Esiape, manager of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services in the Africa West Area, explained the Church’s interest in participating.

“During his earthly ministry, Jesus Christ showed unwavering love for children, healed the sick, cared for the poor and the needy. His compassion continues to inspire us today,” Esiape said. “Following His example, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are devoted to serving those in need, and today, with a special focus on children. Through volunteer work, collaboration and general donations, we reach communities around the world offering healing, support, and the tools for self-reliance.”

Meanwhile, in September, the Takoradi Ghana Stake worked with the Takoradi Regional Hospital to organize a free health screening at the stake center for members of the community and the Church.

The Takoradi Ghana Stake and medical professionals from Takoradi Regional Hospital conduct free screenings in Takoradi, Ghana, on Sept. 23, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tests included heart screenings, pulse rate monitoring, blood pressure, blood sugar levels, weight, height and more. Juliet Mensah, a member of the stake, said: “We are blessed to get these medical examinations for free. These tests would have cost a fortune.”

Several health professionals from the hospital participated.The medical superintendent, Dr. George Peprah, commended on the overall health and well-being of the Latter-day Saints because of the Church’s teachings such as the Word of Wisdom. “The members keep themselves well. Almost everyone we have attended to is healthy,” he said.

When asked why she came, one of the nurses mentioned how the Church donated medical equipment to the hospital and said, “You people have given us a lot. This is the least we can do.”

Free medical and dental care in Ecuador

Over four days in September in several cities in Ecuador, South America, the Church and the Love Project worked together to provide free medical and dental care to people in need.

Volunteers from the Love Project gather in Riobamba, Ecuador, for a free medical and dental event for the community on Sept. 10, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

General practitioners and dentists from both Ecuador and the United States donated their time and talents to care for 750 patients — providing fillings, cleanings and extractions and distributing essential medications.

“The experience was deeply moving,” said Myrna Fernelius, Love Project president in the Church’s Ecuador Newsroom news release. “Many elderly people and children rewarded the efforts of the specialists who selflessly offered their support with their smiles. Each patient received more than medical attention; a demonstration of Christian love and a moment of comfort.”

Child nutrition program in the Philippines

In the Philippines, the Church is providing child nutrition screenings in stake centers. In July, the Makati East Philippines Stake held a child nutrition screening at the meetinghouse in Taguig City.

These efforts are a part of the Church’s global initiative for women and children. Through collaboration with local health officials, the Relief Society is leading an effort to help members of the Church in many areas around the world receive support, get connected to community resources and learn about proper nutrition for their children — especially those under age 5.

Children and parents sign up for free health screenings at the Makati East Philippines Stake Center on July 20, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the free event, 59 children were screened, and six expectant mothers received medical check-ups.

Dr. Don Kenneth Parde, an emergency medicine resident who participated, told the Church’s Philippines Newsroom that he was happy to be a part of such a worthwhile activity, considering the dangers of malnutrition to children in the area.

“We are able to help by counseling the mothers and the kids, especially regarding diet, and assessing if appropriate feeding is given to the children,” he said.