Music & the Spoken Word: ‘In wisdom and order’

People can take control of how they use technology tools and not let them control them, Derrick Porter shares in this week's "Music & the Spoken Word" message with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.

We live in an incredible era of information. Advances in technology have put the world’s collective knowledge literally in the palm of our hand. We can learn a language, read a book and even connect with people thousands of miles away, while doing countless other things with a little tool we carry around in our pocket.

It’s amazing — and a little overwhelming. Social media, the internet and other technologies can at times make us feel like we’re being carried away in a river, powerless to get out, steer or even slow down. How can we navigate all the twists and turns while still keeping our heads above water? Or are we simply at the mercy of the current, “tossed to and fro, and carried about” (Ephesians 4:14) wherever the churning river takes us?

No, God did not create us to be driftwood. He gave us the power to act for ourselves and not to be acted upon (see 2 Nephi 2:26). That means, among other things, we can take control of how we use technology tools and not let them control us.

It takes great discipline, and it’s not always as easy as it sounds. We might start by thinking we’ll check social media feed for only a few minutes. Hours later, we wonder where the time went. Content creators are intentional in vying for our attention and keeping us in their channels as long as possible. But we can be intentional too.

We can decide beforehand when, where, how and how long we use technology. Many people make a choice to set personal limits on their screen time. They make sure that whenever they go online, they have a specific purpose for being there and a specific plan for accomplishing their purpose. As part of their plan, they take regular breaks from technology use. They turn off notifications and media feeds. And perhaps most important, they balance screen time with face-to-face connections with people they love (see “Taking Charge of Technology,” Gospel Library, ChurchofJesusChrist.org).

In other words, they follow the scriptural counsel, “See that all things are done in wisdom and order” (Mosiah 4:27). Now, it’s not necessary to completely avoid modern technology. It’s a tool, and a tool will accomplish something good when we decide to use it wisely.

Related Stories Taking charge of technology as a disciple of Christ

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.