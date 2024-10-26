Music & the Spoken Word: True identity

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024.

Not long ago, I had the opportunity to serve as a lay minister in my congregation. One of my most enjoyable and meaningful responsibilities was to work with young people. These youth inspired me, they taught me, and they made me want to be better.

One experience is still etched deep in my mind. I met with a young man who essentially said to me, “I’m nobody.” Now, these weren’t the words that actually came out of his mouth, but they were the words his countenance portrayed, as evidenced by his downward gaze, slumped shoulders and mumbled remarks.

This great young man was facing what I would describe as mistaken identity. He was mistaken about who he really was. To him, who he really was, was the image he portrayed on the outside, and so he put on a really good show. But on the inside, this mistaken identity had led to shame, regret and a lot of second guessing.

The voices of the world want to tell us who we are and who we should be. “We are surrounded by persuasive voices, ... belittling voices, sophisticated voices and confusing voices” (see “Keep the Commandments,” by President Thomas S. Monson, Ensign or Liahona, November 2015, page 84). These are often the loudest voices. But as we turn the world’s volume down, we are able to hear the most important voice of all — the still, small voice of God’s “gentle Spirit confirm[ing] our true identity and great worth in His sight” (see “Am I a Child of God?” by Elder Brian K. Taylor, Ensign or Liahona, May 2018, page 14). The apostle Paul said, “The Spirit itself beareth witness with our spirit, that we are the children of God” (Romans 8:16). That is our true identity! And understanding that changes everything.

This is exactly what happened to my young friend. When he listened to the voice of his Father in Heaven, everything changed. As days turned into weeks and weeks turned into months, he discovered who he really is. He remembered his true identity. Now, it was not without great effort. He spent time connecting with God every day — reading scripture, praying and following the guidance of God’s Spirit. He didn’t hear God speak words, but God gave him feelings in his heart and thoughts in his mind, glimpses that helped him remember who he is. Doing God’s will, he “came to himself” (Luke 15:17), as the Bible says. His happiness increased, and his confidence grew.

I’m grateful for the privilege of witnessing my young friend’s transformation. His journey inspired me to remember God’s promise to all of us: “I will lead you along” (Doctrine and Covenants 78:18). As God leads us, we discover for ourselves that there are no “nobodies.” Each of us is a child of the living God, and that means we are somebody.

