Church support helps refugees returning to their homes in Africa

Nadia James holds food supplies she and other refugees received as they returned to South Sudan from the conflict in Sudan in Northeast Africa in 2024.

In 2013, approximately 2.2 million people from South Sudan fled the Eastern African country entrenched in civil war and became refugees in neighboring countries such as Sudan.

Now, conflict in Sudan has some of those refugees returning to their home country. But the influx of South Sudanese returnees and refugees created urgent humanitarian needs.

Returning has been challenging for people like Nadia James and her family.

“Coming back from Sudan with no food for the family left us in despair,” James said.

Thanks to the nonprofit global organization CARE — with support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints — James and her family received vital food supplies to last several months

“This assistance is a tremendous relief,” she said.

Together, CARE and the Church are working to provide James and 1,300 other households with essential food items like maize, sorghum and cooking oil.

The support not only eases the strain on host households but also gives the returnees hope for a brighter future, reported the Church’s Caring social media account.

Meanwhile, because of internal conflicts within the Western African nation of Liberia in recent years, nearly one million people fled Liberia for neighboring countries such as Ghana.

Now as conditions begin to improve, people are returning to their home country. The Church is helping meet their needs through a donation to the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission (LRRRC).

On Sept. 16, the Church donated food, medication and other household items to assist Liberian returnees in their reintegration process. The Church’s intervention came at a critical time, as access to medication in particular was one of the major concerns for returnees, reported the Church’s Africa Newsroom.

Patrick Worzie, the executive director of the LRRRC, thanked the Church on behalf of Liberia’s government.

“Little is much when love is in it. We see the face of God in what you are doing. May God richly bless you and the hands of those givers,” he said.

Donations from the Church for the Liberia Refugee Repatriation and Resettlement Commission are pictured in Monrovia, Liberia, on Sept. 16, 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Worzie explained that among the thousands of people the LRRRC had processed, several were school-aged children who were now receiving support.

Bishop Emmanuel S. Tarpeh, bishop of the Central Monrovia 2nd Ward in the Monrovia Liberia Stake, said the Church’s only intent was to help care for those in need.

“All what we are doing is in the interest of humanity, we are not seeking anything in return,” he said. ”The Savior will not give you and want something back but all He needs is your heart and to follow and serve Him.”