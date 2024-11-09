By the numbers: Building self-reliance

Children of God have a divine origin, nature and potential. Becoming temporally and spiritually self-reliant allows each person to become more like Heavenly Father. Self-reliance allows people to better focus on the Savior’s two great commandments to love God and to love their neighbor.

The First Presidency has said: “Please be assured that you are a child of our Father in Heaven. He loves you and will never forsake you. He knows you and is ready to extend to you the spiritual and temporal blessings of self-reliance.”

Being self-reliant doesn’t mean there won’t be needs, but it does ensure preparation for challenges. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints seeks to help individuals build self-reliance in several ways, such as through free courses, lifelong learning, and projects and volunteer work.

The Church offers free self-reliance courses in more than 100 countries to help people develop skills and build self-reliance through education, employment, finances and other topics. Courses are completed individually or in small groups and focus on combining spiritual principles with practical skills. Job seekers, displaced persons and prospective students can all be blessed through these courses.

Adriana Gonzalez, a Latter-day Saint in Paraguay, took one of the Church's self-reliance courses and decided that she could bake and sell bread. | Cody Bell, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Through lifelong learning, individuals can follow the Lord’s instruction to “seek learning, even by study and also by faith” (Doctrine and Covenants 88:118). Resources include BYU–Pathway Worldwide, scholarship programs and Deseret Industries’ job training program.

With humanitarian efforts and volunteer work throughout the world, the Church strives to help people meet their immediate needs and move toward self-reliance. Members of the Church also frequently volunteer with community projects that are designed to build self-reliance.

Building self-reliance

14,643 self-reliance groups conducted

110,019 self-reliance group participants (or participants completed a group)

90 countries with participants

Self-reliance numbers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 2023. | Church News graphic

Deseret Industries

10,112 Deseret Industries associates served

46 locations in 8 U.S. states

Up to 4,000 associates at any given time

Deseret Industries numbers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2023. | Church News graphic

Education

530 education projects

349 Benson Scholarships awarded

Projects implemented throughout 97 countries

Self-reliance efforts regarding education from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for 2023. | Church News graphic

Employment

5,538 job placements through Employment Services

2,603 virtual workshops hosted

3,824 individualized vocational plans created

Self-reliance efforts regarding employment from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2023. | Church News graphic

Housing support

374 projects serving homeless people

11,063 individuals who accessed transitional services resources

Housing support self-reliance efforts from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2023. | Church News graphic

Mental health

218,170 counseling hours

97 countries served by Family Services

2,926 addiction recovery meetings per week