Members of the Bells at Temple Square rehearse June 12, 2024, for their concert “Joyfully Ring” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. The concert was on June 14, 2024, for in-person viewing and also streamed online.

The Bells at Temple Square will present a fall concert, “A Season of Ringing,” on Nov. 22-23, at 7:30 p.m. MST in the Tabernacle at Temple Square. It will be streamed on Nov. 22 and be available to watch on-demand.

Free tickets to see the event in-person have been distributed and are no longer available.

It’s available to stream on The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s YouTube channel, broadcasts.churchofjesuschrist.org and the Gospel Stream app.

The Bells at Temple Square’s concert earlier this year, “Joyfully Ringing,” was the finale for conductor LeAnna Willmore, who retired after the concert. She and associate conductor Geoff Anderson directed the concert.

The 90-minute concert included 17 numbers of a variety of genres. The bellringers were accompanied by Tabernacle organists Linda Margetts and Joseph Peeples and several members of the Orchestra at Temple Square.

About the Bells at Temple Square

The Bells at Temple Square was formed in 2005 as part of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square organization with 28 charter members. The group currently has 32 ringers, and the number has varied over the years between 30 and 35. The bell ringers are volunteer musicians, like the members of the Tabernacle Choir, Orchestra at Temple Square and Chorale at Temple Square.

A Bells at Temple Square bellringer rehearses June 12, 2024, for the handbell choir's concert “Joyfully Ring” in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City. The concert was on June 14, 2024, for in-person viewing and also streamed online. | Kate Turley, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square

The handbell choir’s performances include two yearly concerts, taking part often in the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and having a major role in the choir’s annual Christmas concerts. The bell ensemble rehearses weekly.

The handbell choir plays on two sets of English handbells and handchimes — one with seven octaves and one with 6½ octaves.

Watch the bell ringers’ 2022 holiday concert, “Visions of the Season”; the 2023 spring concert, “Bells in Motion”; the 2024 “Joyfully Ringing” concert in June, and the Bells at Temple Square playlist on YouTube. (The 2023 holiday concert in the Salt Lake Tabernacle was canceled.)

2022 holiday concert: ‘Visions of the Season’

2023 spring concert: ‘Bells in Motion’

2024 summer concert: ‘Joyfully Ringing’