‘Choose to be a peculiar people’ and become a ‘valued treasure’ of the Lord, Elder Perkins tells BYU students

While in graduate school, Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, once had a classmate call him “a bit strange” for his religious practices and the fact that he was already married with three children.

“At the time, I may have felt slightly embarrassed by his assessment of me as some ‘weirdo.’ Now I see his observations as a great compliment,” Elder Perkins commented during a Brigham Young University devotional on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Apostle Peter taught that the Savior has called His chosen disciples to be a “peculiar people” (see Peter 2:9).

In modern usage, “peculiar” can mean “eccentric, odd, quaint, strange and unique,” Elder Perkins explained. In the original languages of the biblical text — Hebrew and Greek — “peculiar” could also mean “valued property” or “treasure” or “possession.”

He invited listeners to ponder two questions: “Am I willing to be judged as peculiar or odd in the eyes of the world? Am I willing to become a peculiar or valued treasure belonging to Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ?”

Speaking to a packed Marriott Center on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah, Elder Perkins emphasized that those who choose to joyfully keep their covenants with the Lord — and are willing to be judged by the world as a peculiar people — will be claimed by Jesus Christ as His peculiar or valued treasure when He pleads their cause before the Father.

“You and I are Jesus Christ’s valued treasure because He purchased us at the infinite price of His own blood shed in Gethsemane and again on Calvary,” Elder Perkins declared.

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a BYU devotional held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | BYU photo

Obey ‘peculiar’ commandments

Elder Perkins’ first suggestion for becoming a valued treasure of the Lord is to obey “peculiar” commandments to keep temple endowment covenants.

“By ‘peculiar commandments,’ I mean both strange to the world and valuable to the obedient,” he explained. Elder Perkins highlighted five “highly visible commandments” which might make covenant-keeping Latter-day Saints seem peculiar to others:

The Word of Wisdom. Latter-day Saints view their bodies as temples; the world often views the body as primarily a source of pleasure.

Tithing is strange to a modern economy focused on consumption. “To the worldly-minded, the math does not work. How can 100 minus 10 equal more than 100? The math works because the Lord has promised to open the windows of heaven to those who live this law.”

Keeping the Sabbath day holy. In the world where many view Sunday as a day of leisure and recreation, Latter-day Saints attend church weekly and focus on more spiritual pursuits.

Moral cleanliness. “Through His prophets, the Lord has declared: ‘Physical intimacy between husband and wife is intended to be beautiful and sacred. … Only a man and a woman who are legally and lawfully wedded as husband and wife should have sexual relations,’” Elder Perkins said.

Service, which is one aspect of keeping the covenantal law of consecration. ”The world promotes that once you are off work it is time to focus on recreation, gaming or binging on the latest TV series.”

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a BYU devotional held in the Marriott Center in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | BYU photo

Exercise ‘peculiar’ faith

Elder Perkins’ second suggestion to becoming a valued treasure unto the Lord was to exercise “peculiar faith” to make and keep marriage covenants.

“Why does God invite us to participate in the covenant of eternal marriage?” Elder Perkins asked. “He said it is not good for a man (or a woman) to be alone. He wants to give us a glimpse of the joy that heavenly parents experience.”

In the world, many see marriage as an outdated tradition. Others want to be married but are held back by fears or misplaced priorities.

To those worried about marrying because their home was not “a heaven on earth,” Elder Perkins said, “Let me assure you that the Lord can help you. Move forward with faith in Him and do not let yourself be paralyzed with fear … .”

To those who are married: “You will find joy as you continually strengthen your relationship as equal partners.”

To those who are not married: “I hope you are exercising faith, sustaining hope and maintaining cheer as you patiently seek to find an eternal companion,” Elder Perkins said.

Elder Anthony D. Perkins, a General Authority Seventy, speaks during a devotional held at the Marriott Center on the BYU campus in Provo, Utah, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024. | Olivia Taylor/BYU

Elder Perkins noted that the Church will not tell individuals when to have children or how many children to have; however, worldly perspectives overlook the consistent connection in the scriptures between children and joy.

“Of all the titles God can rightfully claim, He invites His children to address Him as Father. … I testify of the spiritual growth and true joy which comes from receiving and being faithful to the crowning covenant in the House of the Lord — being sealed to your eternal companion – then, if so blessed, to raise up children unto the Lord,” Elder Perkins said.

Returning to the two questions he asked at the beginning of his address, Elder Perkins again invited listeners to ponder, “Am I willing to be judged as peculiar or odd in the eyes of the world? … If we are not ashamed of Jesus Christ, then He will not be ashamed of us.”

Next, “Am I willing to become a peculiar or valued treasure owned by Heavenly Father and His Son, Jesus Christ? If so, I will choose to obey His voice and keep His covenants, which include those in the temple endowment and marriage sealing.”