Video: Music festival ‘gathers out from among all nations’

Alyssa Bradshaw plays the cello while Monroe Vata sings during the Church Music Festival in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024.

Hundreds of performers took part in this year’s Church Music Festival in November, with many musicians performing songs and bearing testimony from all over the world.

The festival was broadcast with recorded testimonies from global participants of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, and included songs or spoken testimonies in Spanish, French, Swedish, Korean, Chinese, Danish, German, Maori, Hawaiian, Tagalog, Cebuano, Portuguese and English.

The theme of the festival was “Come, Lord Jesus,” which is also the title of one of the songs performed and No. 1018 in the “Hymns — For Home and Church” music collection. Many other hymns in the new hymn collection were featured, including “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” “I Will Walk With Jesus” and “He Is Born, the Divine Christ Child.”

In this Church News video, Marshall McDonald, the music coordinator for Seminaries and Institutes of Religion, talks about how festivals like this fulfill what Doctrine and Covenants 45:71 calls “the righteous … gathered out from among all nations … singing with songs of everlasting joy.”