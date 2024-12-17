Bethlehem Walk in Escondido, California, connects community to Jesus Christ at Christmas

Volunteers portray Joseph and Mary during the Bethlehem Walk at the Escondido California Stake Center on Dec. 13, 2024.

This past weekend, more than 2,000 people in the San Diego, California, area saw the Bethlehem Walk — a community and interfaith tradition for almost 40 years.

Held Dec. 13-15 at the Escondido California Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the event showed visitors what it might have been like in Bethlehem at the time of Jesus Christ’s birth. It relied upon nearly 500 volunteers, actors, seamstresses, marketers and bakers from the Escondido and San Marcos stakes and from 13 other faiths.

The volunteers built the city of Bethlehem, memorized their acting parts, made costumes, marketed the event and baked 10,000 cookies.

Jenny Harkleroad, who serves as co-director with her husband, Dusty Harkleroad, said when guests arrived, they were led to a spot where they met Roman soldiers and symbolically paid taxes and were counted in the census. Then, the guests were guided through the town — learning of the time and traditions of Bethlehem — crossing shepherds’ fields and hearing what they saw, and “eventually ending up at the nativity to feel the power and majesty of Jesus Christ’s birth this Christmas season.”

Volunteers dressed as Roman soliders participate in the Bethlehem Walk at the Escondido California Stake Center during the first night of the event on Dec. 13, 2024. | Jenny Harkleroad

The event is followed by cookies and time to ponder on the experience and write a message if desired. One 5-year-old named Dan left a note that said, “My favorite part was seeing baby Jesus.”

For more than 30 years, the First United Methodist Church hosted the event outdoors. The Harkleroads participated there for around 10 years. In 2022, Jenny Harkleroad, who is the Escondido stake communications director, was asked if The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wanted to take over the event. With approval from local Church leaders, a cargo container was purchased, and most of the costumes and sets and props for Bethlehem were donated from the First United Methodist Church. That’s when the San Marcos and Escondido stakes of southern California began their journey running the Bethlehem Walk, with the help of the First United Methodist Church and other local congregations.

Volunteers stand by a donkey during the Bethlehem Walk at the Escondido California Stake Center on Dec. 14, 2024. | Jenny Harkleroad

In 2022 and 2023, more than 2,000 participants visited — 45% of those who attended in 2024 were not Latter-day Saints. Many who attended said they were searching for “live nativity” online when they found the event.

After attending this past weekend, Bianey Marroquin wrote afterward in Spanish, “I really think that everything was excellent. I am very grateful to my Heavenly Father and to each of the brothers and sisters for their great effort that they made. I wish from the bottom of my heart that my Heavenly Father blesses them greatly. Without a doubt, they did a great job.” Realmente creo que todo estuvo excelente. Estoy muy agradecido con mi Padre Celestial y con cada uno de los Hermanos por el gran esfuerzo que hicieron. Deseo desde el fondo de mi corazón que mi Padre Celestial los bendiga grandemente. Sin duda, hicieron un gran trabajo. Los amo

While many people have made it a tradition, Megan Epperson attended for the first time this year. “It was a wonderful experience which made the true meaning of Christmas come alive,” she said.

Carol Tyler attends Community Lutheran Church. She said in her 80 years of life, she has never been part of a reenactment of Christ’s birth.

“Then I came to the scene of Jesus’ birth,” she wrote in a note to the organizers. “I saw Mary and Joseph and the Holy Son of God. I heard the angel declare the glory of God. Tears offered, I wanted to stay there forever and ever. This experience was a gift from God to my heart, soul, and spirit.”

Visitors travel through a depiction of the town of Bethlehem inside the Escondido California Stake Center during the first night of the Bethlehem Walk on Dec. 13, 2024. | Jenny Harkleroad

Crowds attend the Bethlehem Walk on its second night at the Escondido California Stake Center on Dec. 14, 2024. | Jenny Harkleroad

A volunteer shows what Bethlehem might have been like at the time of Jesus's birth during the Bethlehem Walk event at the Escondido California Stake Center on Dec. 13, 2024.

A volunteer shows what Bethlehem might have been like at the time of Jesus's birth during the Bethlehem Walk event at the Escondido California Stake Center on Dec. 13, 2024. | Jenny Harkleroad

Volunteers dressed as Roman soliders participate in the Bethlehem Walk at the Escondido California Stake Center during the first night of the event on Dec. 13, 2024. | Jenny Harkleroad