After devastating fire in Ecuador, Church members serve ‘shoulder to shoulder’ to repair damage

Volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints assist in removing debris from an unexpected fire in Machala, Ecuador, Jan. 18, 2025.

Pedestrians walking on Boyacá Street in Machala, Ecuador, saw a thick column of smoke emerge from a three-story building around 11:30 a.m. on Jan 18. The building, used for clothing and textile sales, ascended into flames in an unexpected fire.

Within minutes, the flames — fueled by flammable materials inside the building such as sponges and plastics — spread rapidly, reaching great heights, reported the Church’s Ecuador Newsroom.

Immediately, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints arrived at the scene to provide assistance to those affected, and the local fire department reached the building to stop the spread of the fire to neighboring houses.

The community of Machala, Ecuador, takes in the view of the burned three-story building on Jan 18, 2025, just as members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came to the scene to help remove the remnants of the fire. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Members belonging to the Relief Society, elders quorum, and youth programs of the Boyacá Ward and additional members from neighboring wards in the Machala Ecuador Stake came to the scene with brooms, shovels, masks and a power generator to assist in the cleanup and debris removal.

Two volunteers from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints remove debris from an unexpected building fire in Machala, Ecuador, Jan. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints clears remnants from a burned building in Machala, Ecuador, Jan. 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It is very sad what happened to the affected family. Seeing that more than half of their belongings were consumed by the flames filled me with sadness,” said Carlos Rugel, one of the volunteers. “However, seeing so many members of the Church helping shoulder to shoulder, I felt that even in the midst of adversity, there is always a light of hope. Our Heavenly Father never abandons us.”

After the fire had run its course, members served their community through the late afternoon and evening.

The solidarity shown by the members of the Church peaked interest and admiration among the community, who also joined in the work after seeing the example of the members. The touching scene motivated more than a dozen digital media outlets to broadcast live the details of the collective effort.

Erika Flor, another Church member and volunteer, also reflected on this experience: “It was inspiring to see the members of the Church supporting each other until late at night. Despite the tiredness and the dirt, they were still there, united. It filled me with joy to see this solidarity. We are the hands of the Savior here on earth, and we demonstrate this through service.”