Recyclable materials are shredded and baled at the Print Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City, Utah, in December 2024.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is reducing waste to protect the environment and conserve resources, with current efforts aimed at reducing waste, repurposing materials, and implementing sustainable practices.

The efforts include large-scale recycling, e-waste diversion, and innovative reuse initiatives, according to a March 17 report on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

‘An integral part of our discipleship’

The Church is actively engaged in its commitment to care for the earth and be wise stewards of the environment .

“Beyond being simply a scientific or political necessity, the care of the earth and of our natural environment is a sacred responsibility entrusted to us by God, which should fill us with a deep sense of duty and humility,” said Bishop Gérald Caussé of the Presiding Bishopric in his October 2022 general conference address . “It is also an integral component of our discipleship.”

Jenica Sedgwick, the Church’s sustainability manager, said in a podcast interview with Church News ,“ Our care of the earth can really draw us to the Savior and be a source of hope and be a source of empowerment and faith in our lives.”

The Church is implementing comprehensive recycling practices at its print center in Salt Lake City, which produces a wide range of products for its global congregations and missionary work. From Church publications to copies of the Book of Mormon to sacrament cups and more, “every scrap generated during the cutting, trimming and slicing processes is collected through a series of vacuums and ducts and sent to the baler room to be recycled,” reported the news release .

The facility recycles approximately 220 tons of paper, 40 tons of plastic, and 2 to 3 tons of aluminum monthly.

Glenn Protti, a recycle technician, dumps paper designated for recycling into a shredder at the Print Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Salt Lake City in December 2024. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Having transitioned to the production of 100% recycled plastic sacrament cups, the Church is making eco-friendly improvements. Previously, the wax-coated cups were made of 30-70% recycled paper.

“100% recycled plastic was found to have a lower environmental impact to carbon emissions, energy and water use and solid waste, and has since become the new global standard,” the release said .

Production processes produce dust. The Church collects and compresses this dust into bales for repurposing.

Electronics: reuse and responsible recycling

All outdated or broken electronics from more than 6,500 Church facilities are routed to Salt Lake City instead of a landfill.

“We strive to divert 100% of our old electronics from landfills in the U.S. and Canada and their operations,” said Sedgwick.

Incoming electronics are inventoried, erased and assessed for further use. Working laptops are repurposed for BYU-Pathway Worldwide and genealogy projects in Africa.

Old computers that have been sorted and designated for re-use, as part of the Church's e-waste recycling process, are shown in Salt Lake City in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sedgwick also said hundreds of computers are donated each year to charities, and the rest are responsibly recycled through their partner organizations.

Electronics beyond repair are sent to TAMS , a professional recycling firm. TAMS breaks down devices into components for responsible recycling, preventing toxic electronic waste landfill waste.

Curtis Nelson, a partner at TAMS, a professional recycling firm, helps strip down electronics to individual parts, such as copper, in Lindon, Utah, in January 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sustainability efforts in South America

The Church is emphasizing global sustainability efforts. Initiatives in South America are emphasizing the value of eco-friendly improvement efforts on all scales.

“Each and every effort is extremely important, from the smallest to the largest project,” said Ruben Arias, director of temporal affairs for the Church’s Brazil Area.

At The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' Distribution Center in Brazil, a machine repurposes used cardboard packaging, preventing around 2,000 pounds of waste each month. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

In Brazil, established projects which recycle and repurpose materials are not only reducing the ecological footprint — this effort is bringing beauty and memories.

Compost is added to landscaping for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Brazil in early 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

A machine at the Brazil Distribution Center saves and repurposes about 2,000 pounds of cardboard packaging from entering the landfill each month. Composting machines at the Church’s Brazil Area office produce material reused for landscaping. And a newer project is enhancing youth conference experiences while reducing waste. Youth attending these events can now take home conference-themed shirts made from recycled plastic bottles.

Recycled plastic bottles are used to create shirts like these for youth conferences in Brazil for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Distribution Centers and Church stores in Peru and Ecuador now offer reusable shopping bags. This practice will be expanding to other areas.

Sedgwick said Church sustainability efforts in Peru also include using PEFC certified sustainably sourced wood.

A store owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Peru offers reusable shopping bags. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Stewardship: a sacred duty

“The earth, a sacred creation, is entrusted to us and is meant to bless humankind,” said Elder Patrick Kearon of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles at the Global Faith Leaders Summit in 2023 . He invited all to accept the sacred responsibility environmental stewardship, working together for the revitalization of the earth and benefit of the whole human family.

Said Bishop Caussé , “For me, it is a very touching thing to think that our Creator has given so much responsibility to man. As we live upon the earth, we have that responsibility to care for what He created for us. That’s a way to honor Him.”

Church sustainability efforts also include water conservation based on ecological needs and resources; reducing emissions caused by transportation; sustainable practices in development, building, farming and ranching; and increasing energy efficiency including renewable energy.

