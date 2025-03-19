Gordon H. Smith and Sharon Smith will become the new directors of Church Hosting on July 1, 2025.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints receives visits regularly from religious and civic leaders who come from around the world to counsel with leaders of the Church and to see how the Church operates.

Church Hosting is the group responsible for helping make those visitors feel welcome during their visit. On Wednesday, March 19, the Church announced Gordon H. Smith and Sharon Smith will become the new directors of Church Hosting on July 1.

The Smiths will step into that calling succeeding J. Christopher and Erlynn E. Lansing, who have served as hosting directors since July 2021.

J. Christopher and Erlynn Lansing at the Richmond Virginia Temple in Richmond on Saturday, May 6, 2023. Lansing are directors of Church hosting. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“We are deeply grateful for the Lansings’ exceptional service,” said Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in the Church’s statement. “Their contributions have been invaluable, and they leave a lasting impact on Church Hosting. We welcome Gordon and Sharon, who will carry on the important work of fostering positive relationships with global leaders.”

Gordon Smith served as an Area Seventy from 2012 to 2022, in the North America Central, North America Northeast and North America Southeast areas over that period. Prior to that calling, he served two terms representing the state of Oregon as a United States senator. He has also been the CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters since 2009.

Sharon Smith attended Brigham Young University where she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in education and subsequently, she taught second grade. She has served in the Church as a ward Relief Society president and civically with the spouses of other senators as well as with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.