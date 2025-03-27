His voice to all: Finding personal revelation in the Doctrine and Covenants

Studying the Doctrine and Covenants thematically can help a reader liken the revelations to their own lives, said Rosalynde Welch, research fellow at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at BYU.

“The Doctrine and Covenants is a collection of witnesses that the Lord knows us, He speaks to us,” Welch said in a recent interview with the Church News.

The Doctrine and Covenants has “a very particular kind of interpretive challenge.” She said in reading these revelations, which were given to someone else, some separate their personal understanding from the text.

‘A voice to all’

Welch reminded that these revelations are Jesus Christ’s “voice unto all” (Doctrine and Covenants 25:16) and encouraged people to consider the message the Lord intended “all” to receive.

“My experience is that this can be a revelatory and Spirit-aided process of interpreting or translating,” Welch said, noting the deeper engagement with the text, allows the Spirit to testify in a personal way.

Jesus Christ comforting Mary and Martha after the death of their brother Lazarus in a scene from the Bible Videos. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Looking for themes while studying the Doctrine and Covenants “bears real fruit,” she said, recalling a great example of thematic study when, in October 2022, President Russell M. Nelson taught about “hesed” — God’s loving kindness — by showing the theme was common throughout canon scripture.

Welch suggested some themes to pursue in a study of the Doctrine and Covenants.

Theme: Revelation

Revelation is a predominant theme in the Restoration scriptures. Revelation can be received through the words of the scriptures and the Holy Ghost. Some even receive a personal visit, Welch pointed out, saying “another crucial way the Savior reaches out to each one of us in our individuality is through the words of the prophets.”

Doctrine and Covenants 1:38 states: “What I the Lord have spoken, I have spoken, … whether by mine own voice or by the voice of my servants, it is the same.”

When He speaks through His prophets, she explained, the love of the Savior is just as vibrant, warm and individualized.

Woman reads the scriptures while resting on the grass on BYU campus. | Nate Edwards, BYU

In addition to learning how revelation is given and received, Welch said an intentional reader comes to know the nature and character of the Savior, Jesus Christ, because it is His voice throughout the revelation.

Theme: Repentance and the worth of souls

The call to turn back to the Lord is a theme throughout all scripture. The Doctrine and Covenants offers a unique opportunity to learn from personalized calls to repentance.

“This can be really useful for us, because we see how the Lord works with individuals,” Welch said, noting He is kind, patient and loving.

Welch said she has learned God’s love and His call to repent are one and the same. To this point, Welch recalled the Savior’s message to Joseph Smith after the 116 pages were lost.

“Remember, God is merciful; therefore, repent of that which thou hast done which is contrary to the commandment which I gave you, and thou art still chosen, and art again called to the work” (Doctrine and Covenants 3:10).

Theme: The Sabbath day

Studying Sabbath day worship and observance is a “special favorite” of hers.

“​​There’s actually not very much in the Doctrine and Covenants on the Sabbath,” said.

The few verses in section 59 are all that was given on this theme. “But it is so rich and so concentrated — which is a lesson in itself,” she said.

Considering the time to observe the Sabbath day is one-seventh of a person’s life and the promises given in section 59 — “that thou mayest more fully keep thyself unspotted from the world” (Doctrine and Covenants 59:9) — have opened her understanding of its importance.

Jesus Christ washes Peter's feet while at the Last Supper with the Apostles. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Welch shared an experience one of her colleagues had when he experimented on the Lord’s promise. By observing the Sabbath as the Lord has directed, his life changed. He found he was able to set aside grievances and petty concerns, and saw others as people he could bless, minister to or receive ministry from.

An attitude of receiving

Welch encourages adopting an “attitude of receiving” as general conference — a modern-day Doctrine and Covenants — approaches, saying general conference is a time to be willingly open to the messages delivered by the prophets and humbly accept what is given.

Rosalynde Welch, research fellow and associate director at the Neal A. Maxwell Institute for Religious Scholarship at Brigham Young University, joins the Church News podcast on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Here she is pictured with her husband John Welch in the Conference Center for a session of general conference. | Rosalynde Welch

“If you want to have a lot of fun, go to section 88 and search ‘receive,‘" she suggested. “I think that will be a great exercise to get us in the right mindset to approach general conference.”

Just as the Doctrine and Covenants offers revelations and guidance, general conference provides needed spiritual instruction from the Savior, she explained.

“General conference is an opportunity to receive more of the Lord’s law,” said Welch.

A woman takes notes during the Sunday morning session of the 194th Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News