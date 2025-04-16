Quilts are on display that were made by members of the the Victoria 2nd Ward Relief Society in the Victoria British Columbia Stake in 2024.

VICTORIA, British Columbia — In the spirit of Christ’s teachings to care for “the least of these” ( Matthew 25:40 ), the Relief Society in the Victoria 2nd Ward in the Victoria British Columbia Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has embarked on a heart-warming service project that exemplifies true Christ-like charity.

Sisters are dedicating their time and talents to sewing quilts and assembling emergency hygiene kits for children and youth in need. Their efforts to do this demonstrate the profound impact that selfless service can have on vulnerable members of the community.

A group of sisters sees a need and goes to work

Janelle Singer holds one of the quilts made by members of the Relief Society in the Victoria 2nd Ward, Victoria British Columbia Stake, in 2024. | Provided by Janelle Singer

Janelle Singer, the Victoria 2nd Ward Relief Society service coordinator, first got the idea from JustServe.org . In the spring of 2024, the sisters organized a quilting bee to complete several blankets previously started by Kelly Urarii and other Church members.

“Thirty-seven beautifully handmade quilts have been delivered, with many more in progress,” Singer said.

Urarii said, “I love to sew these quilts in my spare time, knowing they will be a source of comfort and warmth to the children and youth who have to go into care in Victoria and beyond.”

These bright and colorful quilts, especially made for children and youth in need, provide comfort during sudden and unplanned moves for children taken into care, often the result of neglect or trauma.

Quilts and emergency overnight hygiene bags are ready for delivery in Victoria, British Columbia, in 2024. | Provided by Wendy Yzenbrandt

Recognizing the need for emergency supplies, the sisters also sewed cloth bags and filled them with essential items such as hairbrushes, toothbrushes, and other necessary toiletries. The sisters themselves donated the hygiene items that went into these bags.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development representatives “loved the hygiene kits so much that we decided to make more because there was such a great need. More hygiene kits will be donated,” reported Wendy Yzenbrandt, the 2nd Ward Relief Society president.

The need for compassion and help is great

In 2024, there were 4,834 children and youth in care across British Columbia, with 1,140 on Vancouver Island alone. Indigenous children and youth represent 69% of this number; 72% of all children and youth in care were placed due to neglect, inability to care for the child, deprivation or abandonment, according to data from the B.C. government.

On November 27, 2024, 32 additional quilts and 22 emergency overnight packages were gratefully received by a resource social worker from the MCFD, who planned to distribute these comfort items to children and youth in need.

An emergency overnight hygiene bag before delivery to Ministry of Children and Family Development in Victoria, British Columbia, in 2024. | Provided by Wendy Yzenbrandt

Charity never faileth, but hands are required

Looking ahead, the Relief Society members plan to expand their service projects to include making quilts and hygiene kits for women and children in transition houses who have fled abusive situations.

The sisters hope to secure future funding for this non-profit service project to continue their efforts to support vulnerable members of their community. The sisters said they are just happy that their skills can be used to bless the lives of children and families in need.

The joy that comes from service is evident in the dedication and enthusiasm of these Relief Society sisters as they continue to make quilts and emergency kits and expand their projects.

Thirty-two quilts sit on a table before delivery to the Ministry of Children and Family Development in Victoria, British Columbia, on Nov. 27, 2024. | Provided by Janelle Singer

Their commitment to providing comfort and essential supplies to children and families in need reflects the Savior’s admonition to care for those less fortunate. The members of the Victoria 2nd Ward Relief Society truly embody the motto, “Charity never faileth” (1 Corinthians 13:8).

Like sisters around the world, they inspire others to find creative ways to make a difference in their communities.

— Dale A. Ruttan is the Victoria British Columbia Stake communication director. This article originally appeared on the Church’s Canada Area site.