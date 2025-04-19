I recently had the opportunity to observe the filming of the “Greater Love” Easter video at the Church’s Motion Picture Studio South Campus — or the “Jerusalem Movie Set” — in Goshen, Utah.

Stepping onto the set was like stepping back in time to walk with the Savior and His disciples during His earthly ministry.

The video shows different moments from Jesus Christ’s life — healing, teaching and ministering — ending with the resurrected Savior appearing to Mary Magdalene outside the tomb.

The feeling I had watching the short video is very similar to what I felt while on the set in December.

The filming of one scene over several hours — Jesus Christ sitting on a step with a man — was especially impactful. They talked like two friends, occasionally laughing and occasionally serious.

The goal of the filmmakers was to convey how Jesus Christ showed greater love throughout His life, Atonement and Resurrection. And moments like this one perfectly conveyed both the love of our Heavenly Father and of His Son for each of us individually.

Imagine what it would look like — and what it would feel like — to have a similar experience with the Savior.

Sadly, I felt trepidation at the thought of this meeting — reflecting on my many sins and mistakes.

In her April 2025 general conference talk, Sister Tamara W. Runia said she used to distance herself from God, thinking, “He must be so disappointed in me.”

She added: “I’ve learned that if you wait until you’re clean enough or perfect enough to go to the Savior, you’ve missed the whole point. ... I testify that while God cares about our mistakes, He cares more about what happens after we make a mistake.”

Sister Runia taught that God forgives without shaming us, comparing us to anyone else or scolding us because we’re repenting of the same mistakes we made last week.

“Coming unto Christ is saying, ‘Will You help me?’ with hope, a revealed assurance that His arms are extended to you always,” she said.

A portrayal of Jesus Christ sitting with a man, from the Church’s 2025 Easter information. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Sister Runia reminded in her talk that the invitation to repent is an expression of God’s love and saying yes to that invitation is an expression of our own love. This brings me comfort to look forward to a personal meeting with the Savior.

President Russell M. Nelson taught in April 2025 general conference how our confidence can “wax strong in the presence of God” (Doctrine and Covenants 121:45).

“In the Lord’s own words, charity and virtue open the way to having confidence before God,” he said.

President Nelson called on us to be peacemakers, to pray for charity to fill our hearts and to worship regularly in the temple to increase our confidence before God.

He also promised that “we will begin to experience spiritual power that exceeds our greatest hopes.”

These simple steps are another comfort as I look forward to the day when Jesus Christ will come again.

While on the Church’s “Jerusalem” set, it was easy to imagine myself in the story of Christ’s miraculous life. I can envision Him walking with His disciples, teaching them by His example and healing those who called out to Him.

The story of the ten lepers, recorded in Luke 17, says they cried out to Him, “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us.”

I too have cried out for the Savior throughout my life countless times — and countless times He has answered. As I have put my faith in Him, trusted in His power and held to my covenants with Him, I have seen the hand of the Lord in my life.

So when that day comes when He comes again and we will meet together, I hope to be among those who are like the one leper, who turned back to glorify God and fell at the Savior’s feet “giving him thanks” (Luke 17:16).

Together at that day, we might sing the words of the hymn “I Stand All Amazed”:

I think of his hands pierced and bleeding to pay the debt!

Such mercy, such love and devotion can I forget?

No, no, I will praise and adore at the mercy seat,

Until at the glorified throne I kneel at his feet.

Oh, it is wonderful that he should care for me

Enough to die for me!

Oh, it is wonderful, wonderful to me!



— Aimee Cobabe is a reporter for the Church News