Youth help their communities for Global Youth Service Day

Youth participate in Global Youth Service Day in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday, April 26, 2025, by helping move dead trees at the Idaho Youth Ranch.

Young people have been serving in their communities and making a difference for Global Youth Service Day and Global Youth Service Month — including youth from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who turned out in force to take part.

The Church teaches the importance of following Jesus Christ’s example in serving others and supports the Global Youth Service initiative through JustServe. The free online platform created by the Church connects charitable and nonprofit organizations with volunteers.

On Global Youth Service Day — from April 25-27, 2025 — and throughout Global Youth Service Month, thousands of young men and women have made a difference in their communities.

Below are some examples of service projects and events associated with Global Youth Service Day this year.

Oregon

Youth from the Ontario Oregon Stake participate in the Global Youth Service Day in Ontario, Oregon, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. | Provided by Geoffrey Hill

Seven wards from the Ontario Oregon Stake got an early start, with youth participating in service on Wednesday, April 23, with several meaningful projects. This included doing yard work at the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden and around transitional homes for Project Dove, an emergency shelter for people escaping domestic violence.

“We’re very grateful, beyond grateful that we have the extra help,” said Lynelle Christiani, the executive director of Project Dove.

Youth from the Ontario Oregon Stake participate in the Global Youth Service Day in Ontario, Oregon, on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. | Provided by Geoffrey Hill

“It’s just good to help other people when you can,” said volunteer Savannah Hymas. “And it strengthens your testimony of Jesus Christ.”

“Christ served others, so when I serve others too, I’m growing closer to God,” said Carter Adamson.

Idaho

Hundreds of teens turned out to help clear out limbs and dead trees at the Idaho Youth Ranch tree farm in Caldwell, Idaho on Saturday, April 26.

“I really like doing service because it makes my faith stronger and helps me become more like Christ,“ said volunteer Albany Blaisdell.

Youth participate in Global Youth Service Day at Idaho Youth Ranch in Caldwell, Idaho, on Saturday, April 26, 2025. | Provided by Fabiana Huffaker

Youth across Idaho also helped with smaller projects, like a group of young women from the Weiser Idaho Stake who helped with the restoration of a historic building in their neighborhood.

Oklahoma

Fifty stakes across Texas and Oklahoma worked together to help build beds for Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nonprofit serving children without beds in the Oklahoma City metro area.

For Global Youth Service Day, 127 volunteers helped build beds in a local member’s shop, after poor weather threatened to cancel the event.

Youth in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, help build beds for children without beds in the Oklahoma City metro area as part of the Global Youth Service Day in April 2025. | Provided by Leslie Mendenhall

“There is nothing like looking outside of ourselves in our own needs — in giving what we do have for the benefit of others," said Jacob Mendenhall, president of the Oklahoma City Oklahoma Stake. “I believe that is Christianity at its core.”

Texas

Latter-day Saint youth in Lubbock, Texas, also helped build beds for those in need. They measured, cut, sanded and nailed together bed frames.

“I came today to serve because President [Russell M.] Nelson has told us that if we have more charity, we can increase our self-confidence,” said volunteer Sarah Rose. “And as I strive to show charity in serving others, it helps me become more like our Savior.”

Arizona

Young women in the Phoenix Arizona West Maricopa Stake packed duffle bags for children in foster care for the Global Youth Service Day in April 2025. | Provided by Pamela Crow

Young women in the Phoenix Arizona West Maricopa Stake packed duffle bags for children in foster care. The bags were packed with clothing, pajamas, toys, books, hygiene items and a blanket.

Over 200 youth from the Mesa Arizona Lehi Stake joined together to serve their community with several projects. This included writing cards to the elderly, making Mother’s Day kits for people in care homes, making bracelets for domestic violence victims and writing thank you cards to members of the military.

Volunteer Ivy Matthew said she enjoyed writing and creating cards.

“I hope the card finds the right person and that it reaches someone who really needs it,” she said.

Youth in the Mesa Arizona Lehi Stake create and write cards for the elderly as part of the Global Youth Service Day in April 2025. | Provided by Sara Anderson

Nevada

Volunteers from Lowry High School, Great Basin College, local youth groups and other civic organizations rolled up their sleeves to add some fresh paint to a hallway at the Winnemucca Center of Great Basin College.

And around 100 youth from the Las Vegas Sunrise Stake teamed up with Get Outdoors Nevada to clean up local trailheads.

California

Latter-day Saint youth in the San Diego, California, area gathered on Saturday, April 26, for a service fair that included making paracord lanyards for active duty military members, making hair accessory kits for refugee girls arriving to the United States, wrapping childrens books for Christmas presents, writing welcome letters for refugee families and collecting food for the local food bank.

Volunteer Lola Waldron helped work on the welcome letters.

“I feel like if they know they are not alone and people care about them it would feel really good,” she said.