Latter-day Saints in Mexico City help ‘gather Israel’ through JustServe activity

Members in the Mexico City Culturas Stake pause for a photo April 12, 2025, in the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in northwest Mexico City, Mexico, where they cleaned and photographed over 700 headstones for BillionGraves.

Members in the Mexico City Culturas Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints recently participated in a JustServe activity where they cleaned two-thirds of the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in the northwest part of Mexico City, Mexico, and photographed more than 700 headstones for BillionGraves, which has one of the largest searchable databases of headstone records.

“It was a very spiritual activity,” said Mauricio Vergara Vite, a member of the stake and JustServe coordinator in the northwest-central Mexico City area.

Mauricio Vergara Vite, a member of the Mexico City Culturas Stake, removes dirt from a headstone in the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, northwest Mexico City, Mexico, on April 12, 2025. | Provided by Mauricio Vergara Vite

During the activity on April 12, participating members of all ages were able to follow Church President Russell M. Nelson‘s invitation to gather Israel, Vergara said in an interview with the Church News.

This, he explained, happened as members used the BillionGraves app to take and upload GPS-linked photographs of headstones to expand the site’s database for family history research.

Cleaning and removing trash from the cemetery’s walkways and headstones beforehand helped members ensure the uploaded photographs were most legible for transcription.

“[We] were able to feel the presence and influence of spirits who saw what we were doing and rejoiced seeing their names rescued,” Vergara said. “It is our blessing and privilege to gather Israel on this earth and beyond the veil.”

According to Vergara, the idea for this service activity came from JustServe.org and was implemented as part of the stake’s Easter celebrations, seeing it helped members remember the dead and the blessings of Christ’s Resurrection.

Two youth in the Mexico City Culturas Stake collect trash from the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in northwest Mexico City, Mexico, on April 12, 2025. | Mauricio Vergara Vite

Said President Christian Yat, second counselor in the Mexico City Culturas Stake presidency: “We wanted to focus on preparing both sides of the veil. This activity helped us comprehend the importance of our ancestors and the eternal value of service.”

Reflecting on the experience he had participating in the activity, 15-year-old Josué Eli Fuentes Fuentes from the stake said, “It was very special to clean the graves of those who have died and photograph them so that they may have the opportunity to return with God and Jesus Christ.”

Similarly, Ela Lopez Leon, a 14-year-old youth who served in the activity, said her testimony of the Savior and His work was strengthened as she recorded the headstones’ information and helped those who were potentially “waiting to receive ordinances on the other side of the veil.”

She said, “It makes me happy knowing that I am contributing a small part to His work and it draws me closer to Him.”

Because BillionGraves shares its database with FamilySearch.org, Vergara explained, many of the names recorded through the stake members’ service will now have the opportunity to be found and receive “saving ordinances in a temple of the Lord.”

Two members in the Mexico City Culturas Stake upload photographs of headstones to BillionGraves on April 12, 2025, in the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in northwest Mexico City, Mexico. | Mauricio Vergara Vite

Marco Polo Garcia, the stake’s public relations representative, noted that beyond the spiritual benefits experienced by members, visitors to the cemetery were inspired to join with them in maintaining the cemetery.

He said that the members’ “excitement caused those visiting the cemetery to grow interested in cleaning the areas surrounding the headstones.”

Following the service activity, Daniel Rojas, the cemetery’s administrator, expressed gratitude for the service rendered and welcomed stake members to return any time, Vergara said.

According to President Yat, the stake plans to repeat this activity annually, as well as more frequently within individual wards and branches. “This type of service,” he said, “strengthens unity and commitment to the gospel.”

Mexico City Culturas Stake President Elijah Enoch Lopez Chavez, middle, carries trash out of the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in northwest Mexico City, Mexico, on April 12, 2025. | Mauricio Vergara Vite

A youth in the Mexico City Culturas Stake helps pick up trash from the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in northwest Mexico City, Mexico, on April 12, 2025. | Mauricio Vergara Vite

President Christian Yat, second counselor in the Mexico City Culturas Stake presidency, collects trash from the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in northwest Mexico City, Mexico, on April 12, 2025. | Mauricio Vergara Vite

Mauricio Vergara Vite, a member of the Mexico City Culturas Stake, helps clean the Santa Lucía cemetery in Azcapotzalco, in northwest Mexico City, Mexico, on April 12, 2025. | Provided by Mauricio Vergara Vite