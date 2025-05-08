The Church collaborates to bring water to remote community in Bolivia

Yolanda, who lives in a remote village in Bolivia, now has safe, clean water to drink at school after a collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Water for People.

An ongoing collaboration between The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Water for People is bringing water to remote villages and communities around the world.

Water for People is a global nonprofit working to equip communities with lasting access to clean water and sanitation services. The organization’s motto is “Everyone Forever.”

One recent collaboration resulted in clean, safe drinking water in a remote village in Bolivia.

One of the people benefiting from this clean water is young student named Yolanda.

A recent post on social media from Caring.ChurchofJesusChrist details part of Yolonda‘s story.

Before Water for People built bathrooms and sinks at Yolanda’s school, attending school was much more difficult. Yolanda would have to wake up early to gather water at a local river and take a bucket of water to school with her each day for her daily use.

Now Yolanda and her classmates are able to spend their time on learning, writing and playing.

“I’m happy that I don’t have to collect water anymore,” Yolanda said. “When I grow up, I want to be an artisan like mom.”

The Church of Jesus Christ and Water for People

The Church prioritizes access to clean water as part of its humanitarian efforts, collaborating with organizations on the ground around the world. Initiatives focus on building sustainable solutions that promote self-reliance and dignity for all.

The Church and Water For People began working together in 2014 to improve water, sanitation and hygiene services in several countries.

Previous efforts reported in the Church News include training villagers in Uganda to ensure long-term sustainability and restore a borehole. Working with the government in Rwanda, water systems have been installed in Gicumbi District. And in Bolivia, the right kind of water tower changed everything for a community without access.