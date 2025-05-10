Mexico’s diverse Easter celebrations draw local leaders

An interfaith soccer tournament for young men and women brings together more than 40 participants, Catholic families and Church members in Mexico in April 2025.

To celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ and remember His “greater love,” members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Mexico participated by sharing their testimonies and reflecting on the Savior.

During the Easter season, Latter-day Saints organized interfaith celebrations that ranged from soccer games and discussion forums to temples staying open 24 hours for members to perform proxy ordinances. Many member-organized Easter events brought leaders from other faiths and local governments.

A meetinghouse in Mexico displays a banner inviting everyone to gather with the Saints and worship on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The country of Mexico

For the many celebrations and worship services held throughout the country, many meetinghouses featured signs inviting all for Easter services where attendees could feel Jesus Christ’s greater love for them. Mexican Latter-day Saints flooded social media with the hashtag #mayoramor, which means “greater love” in Spanish.

Temples throughout the country opened their doors for 24 hours from Good Friday to Holy Saturday, April 18-19, for members to perform ordinances for the dead.

“What a great spirit,” said Elder Hugo Montoya, General Authority Seventy and president of the Mexico Area. “Thousands crowding the temples of our country with the purpose of spending all night serving and helping. Remembering in His house what He did for us over 2,000 years ago.”

Temples throughout Mexico remained open for 24 hours beginning on Good Friday on April 18, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The states of Mexico

Members banded together within their states to show greater love as Jesus would do this last Easter season by reaching out to other religions.

In Michoacán, two stakes organized a youth interfaith soccer tournament. The youth even yelled “la Pascua es mayor amor” (“Easter is greater love”) in a video on the Church’s Mexico Area YouTube channel. Enjoying the Easter festivities was Marisol Munguía, the director of religious affairs in that municipality.

A discussion forum in the state of Puebla brought together many government officials, religious leaders and the Interreligious Council for a conversation “to promote understanding, respect and collaboration.”

In Michoacán, Mexico, two stakes take part in an interfaith soccer tournament to connect members of the community with the Latter-day Saints in a fun way in April 2025. | Screenshot from the Church's Mexico Area YouTube channel

Mexico City

All around Mexico City, many stakes organized spiritual events that celebrated music and art.

In Metepec, state of Mexico, the city’s stakes hosted an interfaith devotional called “Celebremos a Jesucristo” (“Let Us Celebrate Jesus Christ”). Some of the other religious leaders commented on how beautiful the devotional was and how privileged they were to be there because of it, reported the Church’s Mexico Area. The municipality’s coordinator of religious affairs, Roberto Herrera, attended the event.

In Tula, state of Hidalgo, the Church’s Mexico North Coordination Council organized an Easter art exhibition with other Christian churches. While attendees admired paintings, poetry, music, sculptures and more from Mexican members of all ages, an ensemble from the local Catholic church performed some music pieces. Later, the Chamber Orchestra of Mexico City serenaded the art lovers.

The Mexico City Chamber Orchestra also performed at an Easter event in Cuautitlán Izcalli, state of Mexico, which was organized by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, said the Church’s Mexico Newsroom.

The president of the México City Bosques Stake, President Jacob Rodriguez Valenzuela, said, “All those of us who believe in God, in His Son, Jesus Christ, and in His Resurrection recognize that this week is the most important week of the year.”

Interfaith leaders, civil association representatives and municipal government officials meet together at the Pueblo Mexico Libertad Stake Center in Pueblo, Mexico, in April 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

An interfaith devotional called "Celebremos a Jesucristo" ("Let Us Celebrate Christ") is held in Metepec, Mexico, in April 2025, bringing together leaders from various organizations. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Banners placed in chapels and public places in Puebla, Mexico, in April 2025 help spread the message of Jesus Christ's greater love to make Holy Week and Easter more meaningful. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church members put on an Easter concert in Cuautitlán Izcalli, Mexico, in April 2025. Members, missionaries and the Mexico City Chamber Orchestra performed for many. | Screenshot from the Church's Mexico Area YouTube channel

A choir sings at the "Celebremos a Jesucristo" ("Let Us Celebrate Jesus Christ") interfaith devotional in Metepec, Mexico, for Easter in April 2025. | Screenshot from the Church's Mexico Area YouTube channel

At the "Celebremos a Jesucristo" interfaith devotional in Metepec, state of Mexico, a breakfast is provided for invited leaders. | Screenshot from La Iglesia de Jesucristo - México

An art exhibition displays various artworks from members of all ages surrounding Easter in Tula, Hidalgo, Mexico, in April 2025. The art ranged from music and painting to sculptures and needlework. | Screenshot from the Church's Mexico Area YouTube channel