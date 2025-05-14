Missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints join a local radio station in El Triunfo, Ecuador, on April 26, 2025, to teach about the Book of Mormon.

For nearly two centuries, missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have found creative ways to share the message of Jesus Christ. From street corner preaching in bustling city streets to social media contacting, they have sought to reach people where they are.

Today, that tradition of innovation continues in a unique way—through the airwaves. According to a release from the Church’s Spanish-language Newsroom, in El Triunfo, Ecuador, missionaries are embracing local radio as their latest tool to share Christ’s restored gospel.

Each Saturday, missionaries of the Ecuador Guayaquil South Mission share spiritual thoughts via Radio Ecos de Naranjito, sharing messages of faith and hope.

Elder Benjamin Witherspoon, left, Elder Giuliano Echevarria and Iván Damián Quito share the gospel over the radio during a livestream on May 10, 2025, in El Triunfo, Equador. | Screenshot from Racio Ecos de Naranjito Facebook video

On Saturday, May 10, the missionaries joined to share a special Mother’s Day message.

Teaching of the influence of women, Elder Giuliano Echevarria testified of his own mom and the counsel that she often gives him.

“I can think of many moments that I needed counsel from my mom. I needed her there with me,” he said.

Elder Echevarria explained that many times he needed her perspective when faced with decisions. He quoted President Russell M. Nelson testifying to the power of women.

Speaking to women in October 2018, President Nelson said, “Men can and often do communicate the love of Heavenly Father and the Savior to others. But women have a special gift for it — a divine endowment. You have the capacity to sense what someone needs — and when he or she needs it. You can reach out, comfort, teach and strengthen someone in his or her very moment of need.”

Elder Benjamin Witherspoon, who led the conversation, shared his love for his mother.

“Without the pure love of Christ, we are nothing. My mother has this gift, I testify of that,” he said.

Iván Damián Quito, a Church member who joined them, finished the discussion with an invitation to children: “Love your mothers, respect them.”

In other weeks, the missionaries have testified of the Book of Mormon, general conference, living prophets and other principles of the gospel of Jesus Christ.

On April 26, Elder Witherspoon was joined by Elder Aaron Garcia and President Jaime S. Gonzales, president of the El Triunfo Ecuador District. Together, they taught listeners about the Book of Mormon.

Elder Benjamin Witherspoon, left, and Elder Aaron Garcia share the gospel over the radio in El Triunfo, Ecuador, in April 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Garcia began by testifying that the Bible is the word of God and is a witness of Jesus Christ. He then explained that the Book of Mormon is another witness of Jesus Christ. He gave an invitation to listeners to read and pray to know if it’s true.

“I know that the Book of Mormon is true, and if we ponder with faith and study to find answers, we‘re going to be able to receive them,” he said.

President Gonzales recounted his experience of coming to know the truthfulness of the Book of Mormon.

“When I had my experience, I had to read, I had to ask Heavenly Father in prayer, and confirm that this book was true.” He added, “My answer was that while I read this book, I felt more knowledge and peace in my heart. I could feel that it was correct.”

Elder Witherspoon closed by giving the information for local church services and invited listeners to join them to learn more about Jesus Christ and the Book of Mormon.

The missionaries shared during the radio program that it is part of an ongoing effort to bring light and love to the community, reminding listeners that no matter their challenges, there is hope through faith.

The broadcast, which airs each Saturday at 10 a.m., is just one more way missionaries are reaching out, continuing a legacy of innovation and dedication that has defined missionary work since the beginning.