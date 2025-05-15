In a 2010 BYU-Idaho devotional then as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Russell M. Nelson, now President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught, “Education is a religious responsibility.”
In an effort to improve educational opportunities throughout the Pacific, the Church recently funded new classrooms in Tauruba and Babaka, Papua New Guinea; Veitongo, Tonga; and Port Vila, Vanuatu.
Tauruba, Papua New Guinea
Students, teachers and community members gathered April 24 to celebrate the opening of four new classrooms in the remote village of Tauruba, Papua New Guinea.
The Church provided materials for the new building, while community members, including members of other faiths, provided volunteer labor to build the structure, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.
Nao Virobo, chairman of the Tauruba School Board of Management, said the impact of the new building at Tauruba Primary School will last for decades to come.
“We can now live for another 50 years with better education facilities. This project sets us up for a better future. This is our foundation,” he said.
At the event, young people performed dances reflecting their cultural heritage, and speakers noted the importance of the new school building in strengthening community ties and providing students with a better learning environment.
Babaka, Papua New Guinea
The Church provided funding for four new classrooms, which opened in February, to replace decaying school buildings in Babaka, Rigo District, Papua New Guinea.
Babaka Branch President Voi Tau said that the Church’s contribution to the school and to the community is a reflection of Christ’s love for all His children.
“The Church reflects the love of Christ. We show our love of Christ by the way we show how we love our neighbors in Babaka. We are very proud to be part of this work and to be members of the Church,” he said.
Church humanitarian missionaries Elder Wayne Robbins and Sister Dina Robbins helped facilitate the improvements when they became aware of the outmoded buildings, according to the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.
The new buildings, which are now part of the Rilo Primary School, are built on risers to protect against flooding. Additionally, new housing has been provided for teachers, who typically live at the school.
Veitongo, Tonga
In February, people in Veitongo, Tongatapu, Tonga, celebrated the completion of two new classrooms, which were funded by the Church to ease overcrowding in classes.
Over 100 students will benefit from the new classrooms at the Government Middle School of Veitongo, according to the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.
“It’s all about the children,” said Fineasi Fūnaki, Pacific Area humanitarian manager. “The Church and its humanitarian arm are fortunate and privileged to be able to add a little bit in order to help promote quality education and, most importantly, the learning of our children, for they are the future of the country.”
Falemaama Fualalo, the school’s principal, said the Church’s assistance was an answer to prayers. She added that the classrooms will be used as an evacuation center for the village in times of a natural disaster.
Port Vila, Vanuatu
This winter, two new classrooms were completed in Port Vila, Vanuatu, with help from the Church, to restore damage caused by two cyclones.
Since March 2023, students have been doing schoolwork in make-shift tents provided by UNICEF, the Church’s Pacific Newsroom reported.
Local contractor Daniel Katata and his team started the project with the help of 25 others who traveled to Vanuatu to support the humanitarian project. The group managed to complete about half of the project before they ran out of resources. The Church stepped in with funding for the completion of the project.
The classrooms were completed in December 2024, but due to an earthquake, additional repairs were needed before they could be handed over to the school.