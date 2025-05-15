Community members tour a four-classroom building built with funds provided by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The building opened April 24, 2025, in Tauruba, Papua New Guinea.

In a 2010 BYU-Idaho devotional then as a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, President Russell M. Nelson, now President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, taught, “Education is a religious responsibility.”

In an effort to improve educational opportunities throughout the Pacific, the Church recently funded new classrooms in Tauruba and Babaka, Papua New Guinea; Veitongo, Tonga; and Port Vila, Vanuatu.

Tauruba, Papua New Guinea

Students, teachers and community members gathered April 24 to celebrate the opening of four new classrooms in the remote village of Tauruba, Papua New Guinea.

The Church provided materials for the new building, while community members, including members of other faiths, provided volunteer labor to build the structure, reported the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Community leaders and humanitarian missionaries of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints inspect one of the new classrooms for students in Tauruba, Papua New Guinea. The classrooms opened April 24, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Nao Virobo, chairman of the Tauruba School Board of Management, said the impact of the new building at Tauruba Primary School will last for decades to come.

“We can now live for another 50 years with better education facilities. This project sets us up for a better future. This is our foundation,” he said.

Students of the Tauruba School share a local traditional dance in celebration of their new school classroom addition. The addition opened April 24, 2025, in Tauruba, Papua New Guinea. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

At the event, young people performed dances reflecting their cultural heritage, and speakers noted the importance of the new school building in strengthening community ties and providing students with a better learning environment.

Babaka, Papua New Guinea

The Church provided funding for four new classrooms, which opened in February, to replace decaying school buildings in Babaka, Rigo District, Papua New Guinea.

Students and administrators line up to climb the steps to tour their new classrooms in Babaka, Papua New Guinea, Feb. 7, 2025. Church missionaries Elder Wayne Robbins and Sister Dina Robbins, who helped facilitate the construction project, are seen at the lower right. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Babaka Branch President Voi Tau said that the Church’s contribution to the school and to the community is a reflection of Christ’s love for all His children.

“The Church reflects the love of Christ. We show our love of Christ by the way we show how we love our neighbors in Babaka. We are very proud to be part of this work and to be members of the Church,” he said.

Four new classrooms welcome students and teachers at Rilo Primary School in Tauruba, Papua New Guinea, after the completion of new construction work funded by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The classrooms opened Feb. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church humanitarian missionaries Elder Wayne Robbins and Sister Dina Robbins helped facilitate the improvements when they became aware of the outmoded buildings, according to the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Four old classrooms that were used for daily classes at Rilo Primary School in Babaka, Rigo District, Papua New Guinea, are scheduled for demolition. New classrooms took their place Feb. 7, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The new buildings, which are now part of the Rilo Primary School, are built on risers to protect against flooding. Additionally, new housing has been provided for teachers, who typically live at the school.

Veitongo, Tonga

In February, people in Veitongo, Tongatapu, Tonga, celebrated the completion of two new classrooms, which were funded by the Church to ease overcrowding in classes.

Over 100 students will benefit from the new classrooms at the Government Middle School of Veitongo, according to the Church’s Pacific Newsroom.

Children of Veitongo, Tongatapu, Tonga, celebrate the new addition to the Government Middle School of Veitongo in February 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It’s all about the children,” said Fineasi Fūnaki, Pacific Area humanitarian manager. “The Church and its humanitarian arm are fortunate and privileged to be able to add a little bit in order to help promote quality education and, most importantly, the learning of our children, for they are the future of the country.”

Falemaama Fualalo, the school’s principal, said the Church’s assistance was an answer to prayers. She added that the classrooms will be used as an evacuation center for the village in times of a natural disaster.

Port Vila, Vanuatu

This winter, two new classrooms were completed in Port Vila, Vanuatu, with help from the Church, to restore damage caused by two cyclones.

Since March 2023, students have been doing schoolwork in make-shift tents provided by UNICEF, the Church’s Pacific Newsroom reported.

A new classroom built with assistance from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stands completed in Port Vila, Vanuatu, early 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Local contractor Daniel Katata and his team started the project with the help of 25 others who traveled to Vanuatu to support the humanitarian project. The group managed to complete about half of the project before they ran out of resources. The Church stepped in with funding for the completion of the project.

The classrooms were completed in December 2024, but due to an earthquake, additional repairs were needed before they could be handed over to the school.

Volunteers work on the new Port Vila, Vanuatu, classroom with support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The classroom was completed early 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints