Scott Taylor: Return regularly to read, reflect, study your patriarchal blessing

A question — OK, several questions — for Latter-day Saints who have received their patriarch blessings:

When was the last time you looked at your patriarchal blessing? Read it over? Reflected on promises that have been realized and on those in the making? Pondered it? Prayed over it? Studied it? Studied with it?

The verbs we often use regarding our patriarchal blessings — to receive, to obtain — reflect the process of the singular event of having a patriarch place his hands on one’s head and pronounce the blessing. But a patriarchal blessing should be more than a one-time event or something infrequently reviewed and considered.

The “Patriarchal Blessings” Gospel Topics page on ChurchofJesusChrist.org says: “Every worthy, baptized member is entitled to and should receive a patriarchal blessing, which provides inspired direction from the Lord. Patriarchal blessings include a declaration of a person’s lineage in the house of Israel and contain personal counsel from the Lord. As a person studies his or her patriarchal blessing and follows the counsel it contains, it will provide guidance, comfort and protection.”

And under the subhead of “Learning From a Patriarchal Blessing,” it reads: “Those who have received a patriarchal blessing should read it humbly, prayerfully and frequently. It contains personal revelation and instructions from Heavenly Father, who knows our strengths, weaknesses and eternal potential. Patriarchal blessings may contain promises, admonitions and warnings.”

Two key phrases are “read it humbly, prayerfully and frequently” and “contains personal revelation and instructions from Heavenly Father.”

We receive personal revelation and instruction from Heavenly Father through a number of ways, including — but not limited to — inspiration, confirmations and promptings from the Holy Ghost; studying the scriptures; and listening to and studying the worlds of prophets and apostles.

A patriarchal blessing is one of the most direct and explicit means of personal revelation and instruction from Heavenly Father — it is given to each by name, it is spoken and heard, and it is copied, printed, archived and made available for ongoing reference and use.

The reading and pondering of one’s patriarchal blessing “humbly, prayerfully and frequently” provides opportunities for the Spirit to inspire, confirm and prompt us according to the direction and promised blessings of one’s patriarchal blessing.

A young woman holds her patriarchal blessing while reading it. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Have you considered studying your patriarchal blessing like you study the scriptures or study the messages of apostles and prophets? Even studying your patriarch blessing along with the scriptures and inspired messaging?

I have created a word-processing document containing the text of my patriarchal blessing, with each sentence starting a separate section. Under each sentence of the blessing are three subsections, each with its own bulleted list.

The first subsection is titled “Scriptures and quotes” — where I have listed three to five scripture verses or quotes from apostles and prophets that apply to the doctrine, teachings, directions and promises contained in that one sentence. It is how I mesh the reading and pondering of my patriarchal blessing with the study of the scriptures and apostolic teachings.

The second subsection of bulleted items, “Personal thoughts,” allows me to note impressions and reflections while rereading and reviewing the patriarchal blessing.

And the third subsection, “Lifetime experiences,” provides an opportunity to account for just that — experiences where I see the results of direction and promised blessings detailed in my patriarchal blessing that have occurred or are occurring as well as ways I can continue to prepare myself for what is detailed or referenced in the blessing.

It’s also a place where I can note how my understanding and interpretation of the patriarchal blessing continues to change and enlarge over the years.

Speaking at a 1988 Brigham Young University devotional, President Russell M. Nelson — then of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles — asked his listeners: “Do you see the importance of your patriarchal blessing? I hope each one of you has obtained one. It is precious. It is personal scripture to you. It declares your special lineage. It reminds you of your linkage with the past. And it will help you realize your future potential. Literally, you can lay claim upon the Lord for fulfillment of those blessings through your faithfulness.”

Returning to the points of the aforementioned questions and key phrases — we should read, reflect on, ponder and study our patriarchal blessings “humbly, prayerfully and frequently” and seek the “personal revelation and instructions from Heavenly Father” they contain.

As we do, we will realize the admonition found in the Gospel Topics document: “Those who have received a patriarchal blessing should treasure its words, ponder them and live to be worthy to receive the promised blessings in this life and in the life to come.”

— Scott Taylor is managing editor of the Church News.