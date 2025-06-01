Elder Edwnur Alexander Enrique Ramos Silva, center, stands with the teaching missionaries of the Copenhagen Denmark Mission. Elder Ramos Silva is the first ever young service missionary in Iceland, set apart May 12, 2025.

Originally from Chile, Elder Edwnur Alexander Enrique Ramos Silva took his first steps during a trip to Iceland when he was a year old in 2005. Twenty years later, on May 12, 2025, Elder Ramos Silva — now living in Iceland — was set apart as the first young service missionary in Iceland.

“Just as his first steps marked his development back then, Iceland is now the setting for his spiritual growth — the beginning of his journey in service,” said Elder Ramos Silva’s mother, Nura Sarmiento.

When Elder Ramos Silva was 6 months old, doctors told his mother he would have delayed development.

“He would eventually be able to do everything, just at a slower pace than others,” explained Sarmiento.

Elder Ramos Silva was eventually diagnosed with autism and mild intellectual disability. He spoke his first full sentence — “I love you, Mom” — when he was 6 years old.

Elder Edwnur Alexander Enrique Ramos Silva, center, stands with his family and service missionary advisers, Elder Torben Jensen and Sister Lise Jensen. Elder Ramos Silva is the first young service missionary in Iceland, set apart May 12, 2025. | Elder Torben Jensen and Sister Lise Jensen

“Despite not speaking, he had unique qualities,” said Sarmiento. “He was always observant, and if he saw a classmate in kindergarten who needed help, he would go assist them without words. He simply served those in need.”

Since moving from Chile to Iceland in 2019, Elder Ramos Silva has begun his assignment as a service missionary.

Elder Ramos Silva said he has “felt better with the Spirit of God” and become more compassionate since being set apart.

Service missionary coordinators, Elder Torben Jensen and Sister Lise Jensen, were prayerful in choosing an assignment for Elder Ramos Silva.

They said they were humbled as the Lord guided them to the Icelandic Red Cross and, after meeting the shop manager, felt the Red Cross was the perfect assignment for Elder Ramos Silva.

Elder Scott D. Whiting, center right, General Authority Seventy and president of the Church's Europe North Area, attends the setting apart of Elder Edwnur Alexander Enrique Ramos Silva on May 12, 2025, in Iceland. Elder Ramos Silva is the first ever young service missionary in Iceland. | Provided by Elder Torben Jensen and Sister Lise Jensen

“I meet people, help tourists and do many other things to help,” said Elder Ramos Silva. “It has been an excellent experience for me.”

Elder and Sister Jensen said they can feel Elder Ramos Silva’s love for the gospel and excitement to be a missionary.

“Elder Ramos Silva is a wonderful young pioneer as a service missionary in Iceland,” they said. “His example will inspire other young people from Iceland to serve the Lord.”

Despite undergoing medical evaluations, therapies and overnight sleep studies since he was young, Elder Ramos Silva has a good attitude and cheerful disposition, according to his mother. In fact, he was nicknamed “Smile” when he was a year old.

“Perhaps [his mission] will be like his early childhood years,” Sarmiento said. “He will smile and observe those around him while he serves, striving to help them in the best way he can, without needing many words.”

Elder Edwnur Alexander Enrique Ramos Silva serves at the Icelandic Red Cross in Reykjavík, Iceland. Elder Ramos Silva is the first young service missionary in Iceland, set apart May 12, 2025. | Elder Torben Jensen and Sister Lise Jensen

Elder Edwnur Alexander Enrique Ramos Silva assists the shop manager of the Icelandic Red Cross in Reykjavík, Iceland, as part of his service assignment. Elder Ramos Silva is the first young service missionary in Iceland, set apart May 12, 2025. | Elder Torben Jensen and Sister Lise Jensen