Sign language conference in Japan helps members forge connections to each other and the gospel

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Takashi Endo gives the keynote address at the sign language conference in Okayama, Japan, held March 22-23, 2025.

On March 23, in Okayama, Japan, members of the Church prayed, shared their testimonies and praised God through hymns — yet not a single word was spoken. Members participated in an all-sign-language sacrament meeting.

Along with sign language classes and games, this all-sign-language sacrament meeting was part of the two-day “2025 Sign Language Conference in Okayama,” held March 22-23.

Deaf and hearing members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints attend the sign language conference in Okayama, Japan, March 22-23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The conference was an opportunity for Deaf members across Japan to build friendships with one another and for hearing members to improve their sign language skills, according to the Church’s Japan Newsroom. Four Deaf families from the U.S. and one Deaf person from Korea also participated in the conference.

Sachiko Inoue teaches in sign language about reading the Book of Mormon at the sign language conference in Okayama, Japan, held March 22-23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Hirokane Koichi, second counselor in the Okayama Japan Stake presidency, is hearing but learned sign language from Deaf members in his past congregation. He said this was the first sign language sacrament meeting in Japan, as far as he knows.

“It was a wonderful, peaceful time from start to finish,” he said. “I think this method allows Deaf people to understand more deeply than the previous method of having a sign language interpreter translate the content of prayers and sacrament meeting talks.”

Masayuki Inoue performs a scene from the First Vision during the Book of Mormon sign language storytelling at the sign language conference in Okayama, Japan, held March 22-23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Masayuki and Sachiko Inoue, members of the Matsudo Japan Stake, helped organize the conference. They kicked off the weekend with Book of Mormon sign language storytelling, where 10 Deaf people acted out scenes from the Book of Mormon using sign language.

Takashi Endo — who grew up as a child of a deaf adult — of the Kanagawa Japan Stake gave the keynote address.

“My Deaf mother was strict, but now I am grateful for the sign language skills I inherited from my parents,” Endo said.

Katrina Treven teaches about the connection between Japanese culture and the gospel, with her son serving as interpreter, at the sign language conference in Okayama, Japan, held March 22-23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

On the second day of the conference, Katrina Treven, a Deaf member from the U.S., spoke about the relationship between Japanese culture and the gospel of Jesus Christ. Her son, who recently returned from a mission in Japan, translated her American Sign Language into Japanese Sign Language and spoken Japanese.

Additionally, three sign language classes were offered during the conference: beginner, advanced and international exchange.

Sachiko Inoue hosts the international exchange class at the sign language conference in Okayama, Japan, held March 22-23, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

One participant expressed gratitude for the conference, commenting on how it changed their perspective.

“Through this conference, I strongly felt that from now on, the Deaf themselves will be responsible for the work of gathering Israel by inviting their Deaf friends to Christ.”