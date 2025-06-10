BYU women’s soccer team puts ‘Christlike love into action’ in New Zealand

Players from the BYU women's soccer team meet youth in New Zealand during a devotional in May 2025. The devotional was part of the team's tour of New Zealand.

On Monday, April 28, the Brigham Young University women’s soccer team arrived in New Zealand — not to compete, but to serve and build relationships with the people of New Zealand for two weeks in Auckland, Hamilton and Wellington.

BYU forward Addie Gardner said this trip was “an opportunity to represent BYU and strengthen its ties abroad, while deepening our understanding of service, cultural awareness and Christlike love in action.”

The athletes kicked off their trip by visiting the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Center in Auckland, where they practiced dribbling, passing and other ball-handling skills with refugee youth.

Members of the BYU women's soccer team play soccer with youth at the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Center in Auckland, New Zealand, in spring 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Team captain Ellie Walbruch said visiting the refugee center was one of the most humbling parts of the trip.

“We came in thinking we were there to serve, but honestly, we left feeling like we were the ones who had been filled,” she said.

When it came time for the BYU team to leave, the youth sang the traditional New Zealand song “Tutira mai nga iwi.” In return, the athletes tearfully sang “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.”

The BYU women's soccer team listens to a traditional Maori song sung by refugee youth at the Mangere Refugee Replacement Center in Auckland, New Zealand, during spring 2025. The team hosted a soccer camp for the youth during a tour of New Zealand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Gardner said the experience created a sense of unity and joy. “It was a powerful reminder of how small acts of kindness and connection can make a lasting impact.”

Walbruch noted that every interaction throughout the trip felt genuine.

“It didn’t matter that we were strangers or that we came from completely different backgrounds,” she said. “There was this mutual respect, kindness and spirit that connected us instantly.”

A member of the BYU women's soccer team interacts with a child at the Mangere Refugee Resettlement Center in Auckland, New Zealand, during spring 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Throughout the trip, the team had chances to speak at devotionals for local youth and young adults. Gardner said sharing the gospel was one of her favorite parts of the trip.

“It reminded me of my mission and reignited a deep sense of purpose,” she said. “I felt the Spirit so strongly, and I came away with a renewed understanding of how universal the love of God is.”

During devotionals, players shared personal stories about trusting God and the joy that comes from putting Christ at the center of one’s life.

The BYU women's soccer team speaks at a devotional in Wellington, New Zealand, during May 2025. The devotional was part of the team's tour of New Zealand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

BYU midfielder Halle Dixon shared what she learned about God from suffering major injuries during her soccer career.

“The most powerful lesson that I’ve learned throughout all that I’ve been through is that when you put God first, everything falls into place,” Dixon said. “I have seen firsthand that God answers our prayers, even if they may not be as fast as we’d like. His timing is always perfect.”

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor of the Pacific Area presidency, smiles with the BYU women's soccer team at a devotional in Wellington, New Zealand, on May 9, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder Jeremy R. Jaggi, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Church’s Pacific Area presidency, opened the team’s final devotional in Wellington — which was attended by roughly 250 members and friends of the Church — with a message about focusing on Jesus Christ.

“If you desire lasting peace and happiness, even joy that goes beyond temporary happiness, Jesus Christ truly is the source,” he said.

Players from the BYU women's soccer team meet youth from New Zealand during a devotional in May 2025. The devotional was part of the team's tour of New Zealand. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The team also had the opportunity to meet with U.S. consul general Melissa Sweeney in her home. Sweeney spoke with them about the importance of building intercultural relationships and what it’s like to be a woman in leadership.

For Walbruch, everything about the trip came back to “becoming.”

“It’s about leaving different than you came,” she said. “And for all of us, that’s exactly what happened.”