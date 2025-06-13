Telemundo Utah to broadcast Spanish ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square perform during "Music & the Spoken Word" in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

“Music & the Spoken Word” in Spanish will air weekly on Telemundo Utah starting Sunday, June 15, announced ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

It will air on Telemundo Utah channel weekly on Sundays at 5 p.m. MDT.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square first began broadcasting “Music & the Spoken Word” in Spanish — “Música & Palabras de Inspiración” — on its Spanish YouTube channel El Coro del Tabernáculo as a pilot in July 2023.

“‘Music & the Spoken Word’ is the choir’s gift of inspiration to the world,” Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt said in the announcement. “We are grateful that Telemundo Utah will begin sharing ‘Music & the Spoken Word’ this Sunday, allowing more of God’s children to hear the weekly messages of hope and peace in their own language.”

“Music & the Spoken Word” in Spanish includes the same musical performances by the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square and has translated messages from the weekly “Spoken Word.” It includes a rotation of several Spanish-speaking narrators.

Terry Hritz, managing director of Bonneville Distribution, said “‘Music & the Spoken Word’ has always been about inspiring hearts and connecting people through music and messages of hope.” He added, “We’re thrilled to expand this tradition to Spanish-speaking viewers in partnership with Telemundo Utah.”

The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra’s “Songs of Hope” tour has included stops in Mexico and Peru and an upcoming stop in Argentina, all three Spanish-speaking countries.

How to watch ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The Spanish-language “Music & the Spoken Word” is available for streaming on the choir’s Spanish YouTube channel at the same time as the English-language broadcast at 9:30 a.m. MDT.

The English-language version is available on the Tabernacle Choir’s YouTube channel and on a variety of social media outlets, with captions available in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.

To see the “Music & the Spoken Word” in person, see TheTabernacleChoir.org/music-and-the-spoken-word-weekly-broadcast.

About ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

Originating in Salt Lake City, the weekly half-hour program includes inspirational music and uplifting words and first aired on July 15, 1929, making it one of the longest-running continuous network broadcasts in history.

The 5,000th broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” will be on Sunday, July 13 — two days before the 96th anniversary of the first broadcast, in 1929.

The weekly performances now include the 360-voice volunteer choir and 85 members of the orchestra, along with choir leaders and staff. These “musical missionaries” are members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and choir members have a monthslong audition process.

The choir’s origins date back to 1847, when pioneer members of the Church formed a choir to sing at a conference of the Church weeks after arriving in Utah’s Salt Lake Valley. The orchestra was organized in 1999, and up to 85 musicians from a roster of 200 volunteers perform with the choir during the weekly “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast and other special events.