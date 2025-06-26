Latter-day Saints in Luxembourg celebrate their first meetinghouse

Members of the community cut the ribbon for the first meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Strassen, Luxembourg, June 13, 2025. From left to right: Elder James W. McConkie III, Elodie Besson of the Jesuit Refugee Service Luxembourg, Strassen Mayor Nico Pundel and Nancy France Stake President Michaël Ulrich.

Roughly 60 years after the formation of the first branch in Luxembourg, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in this small European country celebrated their first meetinghouse.

“This building does not just belong to the Church, it belongs to all of you. It belongs to the community,” said Michaël Ulrich, president of the Nancy France Stake, at a June 13 ribbon-cutting ceremony held in Strassen, Luxembourg.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, archbishop of Luxembourg, foreground left, is greeted at the door of the Church’s first meetinghouse in Luxembourg by Elder James W. McConkie III, right, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor in the Europe Central Area presidency, during an open house held June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Elder James W. McConkie III, a General Authority Seventy and second counselor of the Europe Central Area presidency, attended the festivities, as well as Sunday meetings in both wards — one of which is held in English and French, the other in Spanish and Portuguese.

Elder McConkie noted the cultural diversity of open house visitors and volunteers and testified: “God loves all His children, and He feels joy when they come together as one.”

Although the building — formerly a bank — was acquired by the Church in 2018, no celebration or community outreach took place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Ornella Ulrich Bicchierri, the Church’s communications director for Luxembourg and northeast France.

The first meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Luxembourg stands at the corner of Route d’Arlon and Rue de l’Eglise in Strassen, Luxembourg. The meeting house was celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house in Strassen, Luxembourg, June 13-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Now, seven years later, Ulrich Bicchierri said, “Even if we have been using the building for some years, we decided that there are still reasons to celebrate.”

Lewis Howarth, first counselor of the Nancy France Stake presidency, said events like this can draw others to the gospel.

“We hope that by opening our doors and being known throughout the community, that our church building can act as a refuge for those who are in need of peace and friendship,” he said. “How else can we be a light shining for all to see, if we continue to remain hidden and tucked away?”

President Michaël Ulrich, president of the Nancy France Stake, right, introduces Chief Rabbi Alain Nacache to some of the Church’s welfare and community projects during an open house held June 14-15, 2025, for the Church's first meetinghouse in Luxembourg. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony, members of the community learned more about this house of worship during an open house held June 14-15. Signs with details about various rooms as well as Latter-day Saint beliefs and practices were displayed throughout the meetinghouse.

The open house brought the community together, as guests such as Archbishop of Luxembourg Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Chief Rabbi Alain Nacache and representatives of the Muslim, Hindu and Baháʼí faiths toured the meetinghouse.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, Archbishop of Luxembourg, tours the first meetinghouse in Luxembourg owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during an open house held June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Ulrich explained how events like these can open doors to more opportunities to serve others.

“By connecting with leaders of the community and of other faiths, we hope to be able to work together on good projects to help those in need,” he said. “And doing all of that, members of the Church live the gospel of Jesus Christ by being ambassadors of His name and by doing so in a spirit of unity.”

A missionary explains services offered by FamilySearch at the open house for the first Latter-day Saint meetinghouse in Strassen, Luxembourg, June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The meetinghouse features four floors of rooms and a FamilySearch center and will house two wards comprising 520 members of the Church — the entirety of Luxembourg’s Latter-day Saint population.

The first branch in Luxembourg was organized in the mid-1960s, and the first ward was formed in January 2007. Prior to this new meetinghouse, Saints in Luxembourg met for their Sunday meetings in hotels and other rented spaces.

Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, archbishop of Luxembourg, front right, tours the first meetinghouse in Luxembourg owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during an open house held June 14-15, with Elder James W. McConkie III, left, and Nancy France Stake President Michaël Ulrich, center, as tour guides. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

President Michaël Ulrich, president of the Nancy France Stake, gives a tour of the first meetinghouse in Luxembourg owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during an open house held June 14-15, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints