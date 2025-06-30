Menu
Living Faith

Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, friend of President Russell M. Nelson, granted pastor emeritus status

‘The world has improved under the inspired leadership of Dr. Amos C. Brown,’ says Elder Matthew S. Holland

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown at Sunday service at San Francisco's Third Baptist Church on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in San Francisco, California. Paul Kuroda, for the Deseret News
Tad Walch
By Tad Walch
Tad Walch covers religion with a focus on The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

On Sunday, June 22, the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco granted pastor emeritus status to the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, a friend of President Russell M. Nelson.

The Rev. Dr. Brown spent 49 years preaching from the pulpit at Third Baptist, which he first visited as a 15-year-old who drove across the country from Mississippi with his mentor, Medgar Evers.

The Rev. Dr. Brown spent his late teens and 20s as a civil rights activist, marching with his teachers, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and conducting sit-ins, kneel-ins, sleep-ins and wade-ins to oppose segregation.

On assignment from the First Presidency, Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, attended Sunday services at Third Baptist to honor the Rev. Dr. Brown.

“The world has improved under the inspired leadership of Dr. Amos C. Brown,” Elder Holland said, “and I thank and I love him for that.”

The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown is honored at Sunday service at San Francisco's Third Baptist Church on June 22, 2025, in San Francisco, California.
The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown was honored at Sunday service at San Francisco's Third Baptist Church on June 22, 2025, in San Francisco, California. | Paul Kuroda, for the Deseret News
The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown delivers his last sermon at the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in San Francisco, California.
The Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, center, delivered his last sermon at the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in San Francisco, California. | Paul Kuroda, for the Deseret News
Special guests gather for an event to honor the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, third from right, who delivered his last sermon at the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco on June 22, 2025, in San Francisco, California.
Special guests gather for an event to honor the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, third from right, who delivered his last sermon at the Third Baptist Church of San Francisco on June 22, 2025, in San Francisco, California. | Paul Kuroda, for the Deseret News
