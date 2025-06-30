Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, friend of President Russell M. Nelson, granted pastor emeritus status

Elder Matthew S. Holland, a General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, greets the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown at Sunday service at San Francisco's Third Baptist Church on Sunday, June 22, 2025, in San Francisco, California.

On Sunday, June 22, the Third Baptist Church in San Francisco granted pastor emeritus status to the Rev. Dr. Amos C. Brown, a friend of President Russell M. Nelson.

The Rev. Dr. Brown spent 49 years preaching from the pulpit at Third Baptist, which he first visited as a 15-year-old who drove across the country from Mississippi with his mentor, Medgar Evers.

The Rev. Dr. Brown spent his late teens and 20s as a civil rights activist, marching with his teachers, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and conducting sit-ins, kneel-ins, sleep-ins and wade-ins to oppose segregation.

On assignment from the First Presidency, Elder Matthew S. Holland, General Authority Seventy, attended Sunday services at Third Baptist to honor the Rev. Dr. Brown.

“The world has improved under the inspired leadership of Dr. Amos C. Brown,” Elder Holland said, “and I thank and I love him for that.”

