Cleft lip, palate care bringing joy, restoring hope in northern Brazil

A toddler affected by cleft conditions plays with a ball prior to reconstructive surgery in northeastern Brazil in early 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible.

In June, a 70-year-old woman living in Brazil was able to do something she had only ever dreamt of doing — put on lipstick.

Dona Josefa, 70, looks into the camera for a photo prior to her 2025 surgery. Born with cleft lip and palate conditions, Josefa traveled nearly four hours from her home in Natural de São José do Campestre to the medical hospital in Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil to receive the care she needed through a surgical program provided by Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteers and other donors in May 2025. | Provided by Operation Smile

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is partnering with Operation Smile to change lives across the Brazil regions of Santarém, Pará and Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte. Operation Smile is a nonprofit health organization dedicated to providing the “highest quality cleft care” at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible.

Doctors perform cleft care surgery in northeastern Brazil in 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible. | Provided by Operation Smile

Quality medical intervention needed

An extended network of professionals, volunteers and funding for these surgical programs provides much needed care to those affected by the condition. Effective cleft care often requires multiple surgical procedures followed by dentistry, orthodontics, speech therapy and psychosocial care.

During a May 26-31 cleft care surgical program at Parteira Maria Correia, the regional women’s hospital in Mossoró, Dona Josefa, having lived with the physical and social challenges of a cleft condition since birth, was able to receive the medical intervention she needed thanks to the collaborative help of Operation Smile and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The Church provided a significant portion of the funding and a large local team of volunteers, including multilingual translators, offering support for food, recreation, logistics and patient transportation.

“Operation Smile is deeply grateful for this selfless service,” stated Operation Smile’s Mossoró May 2025 report.

A volunteer from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs a young patient who received cleft care in northeastern Brazil in 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible. | Provided by Operation Smile

As stated on the Operation Smile website, “Individuals with untreated cleft conditions face a host of medical complications that affect every facet of their lives.”

Cleft lip and palate — one of the most common craniofacial differences worldwide — is not an aesthetic problem, the site reported. Without intervention, affected children battle a lifetime of difficulties with eating, breathing, speaking and mental health.

A life-long dream realized

At age 70, Josefa represents one of the many people who have lived with limitations into adulthood due to lack of access, emphasizing the importance of receiving care early on.

Dona Josefa, 70, talks with a cleft care provider prior to surgery. Born with cleft lip and palate conditions, Josefa traveled nearly 4 hours from her home in Natural de São José do Campestre to the medical hospital in Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil to receive the care she needed through a surgical program provided by Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteers and other donors in May 2025. | Provided by Operation Smile

Prepped for surgery, Dona Josefa, 70, shows happy anticipation with her cleft care providers prior to reconstructive surgery. Born with cleft lip and palate conditions, Josefa traveled nearly 4 hours from her home in Natural de São José do Campestre to the medical hospital in Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil to receive the care she needed through a surgical program provided by Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteers and other donors in May 2025. | Provided by Operation Smile

A cleft care provider shows Dona Josefa the results of her reconstructive surgery. Born with cleft lip and palate conditions, Josefa traveled nearly 4 hours from her home in Natural de São José do Campestre to the medical hospital in Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil to receive the care she needed through a surgical program provided by Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteers and other donors in May 2025. | Provided by Operation Smile

Dona Josefa pauses for a photo following her reconstructive surgery. Born with cleft lip and palate conditions, Josefa traveled nearly 4 hours from her home in Natural de São José do Campestre to the medical hospital in Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, to receive the care she needed through a surgical program provided by Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, volunteers and other donors in May 2025. | Provided by Operation Smile

Johns Hopkins Medicine states the typical age to begin procedures starts at 3 months for cleft lip and about a year to begin the process for cleft palate. So far, of the patients who received care through the surgical programs conducted this year, 67% were children — infants to teenagers, 15% ages 19-25, and 18% were older than 26 years, as reported by Operation Smile.

Ongoing support, empowering dignity

Through the ongoing partnership between the Church and Operation Smile, more than 250 dedicated volunteers have been mobilized, more than 200 life-changing surgeries performed, and hundreds of clinical and social services have reached more than 100 affected areas.

According to a report on the Church’s Brazil Area Self-Reliance website, during the first half of 2025, the Church provided 50% of funding for surgical programs to help dozens of people who suffer from cleft lip and cleft palate.

A patient prepares for surgery in northeastern Brazil in early 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible. | Provided by Operation Smile

Milena Chelemberg, the Brazil Area humanitarian projects assistant, had the opportunity to meet and hug Josefa at the project in Mossoró. She expressed excitement at the prospect of Josefa living with more dignity, as well as achieving her dream of putting on lipstick — a simple desire many might not otherwise think about.

“I’m grateful that projects like this exist,” said Chelemberg. “It truly is an emotional and rewarding experience to be part of this work.”

Doctors perform cleft care surgery in northeastern Brazil in early 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible. | Provided by Operation Smile

The Operation Smile cleft care team at Parteira Maria Correia, gather for a photo in Mossoró, Rio Grande do Norte, Brazil, in early 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-da Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible. | Provided by Operation Smile