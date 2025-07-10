Representatives of the Church attend the donation ceremony for 350 wheelchairs, on Feb. 26, 2025, in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico. The Church donated the wheelchairs to the System for the Integral Development of the Family in Morelos.

Following the Savior’s admonition in Matthew 25 to care for those in need, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints contributed this year to several projects benefitting those living with disabilities around the world. Read about them below.

Wheelchairs in Mexico

The Church donated 350 wheelchairs to DIF Morelos — the state’s System for the Integral Development of the Family — on Feb. 26, at a ceremony in Cuernavaca, Morelos, Mexico.

Both organizations hope to help beneficiaries increase their mobility, participate more actively in the community and improve their overall quality of life through this donation, according to the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

Rosa Embila, the Cuernavaca México Civac Stake Relief Society president, said the Church was pleased to collaborate on this project.

“The Church of Jesus Christ supports projects that promote community sustainability and individual self-reliance,” said Embila.

In addition to the wheelchairs — which came in standard, active and all-terrain models — the Church also made provisions for a three-day training course to be offered to staff members, ensuring proper use and maintenance of wheelchairs.

“The Church of Jesus Christ joins in solidarity,” said Cuernavaca México Civac Stake President Oscar Venoza, “as a community of faith with the DIF Morelos through this donation, recognizing the importance of promoting inclusion and autonomy for people with mobility challenges.”

Braille equipment in Thailand

The Church donated braille equipment — showcased at an event held Jan. 8 — to the Foundation for the Blind in Thailand under Royal Patronage of Her Majesty the Queen.

The machines allow people with visual impairments to convert Thai text into braille as well as print braille, reported the Church’s Thai Newsroom.

The equipment — now housed at the Vocational College for the Blind in Khon Kaen, Thailand — will be used to print textbooks for blind students in 11 elementary and secondary schools.

Job fair in Dominican Republic

On Friday, March 28, 140 people gathered at the Santiago Institute of Religion to attend a job fair for people with disabilities.

Organized by the Dominican Republic Ministry of Labor, the fair was supported by the Church and several other organizations.

During the event, attendees interacted with employers, searching for jobs tailored to their individual abilities and goals.

Representatives from the Church’s welfare and self-reliance programs spoke at the event, emphasizing that inclusion is not only an act of justice but also a path to social empowerment, reported the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

Eyeglasses in Uruguay

In January 2025, the Church donated over 600 pairs of eyeglass frames to the Lion’s Club, who will distribute the glasses to individuals in Fray Bentos, Uruguay.

Mercedes Uruguay Stake President Juan Marcelo Arballo participated in the donation ceremony and emphasized the Church’s commitment to the service and well-being of local communities, reported the Church’s Spanish Newsroom.

The project began in 2022 and has also included the donations of 10 adult wheelchairs, six children’s wheelchairs and a collection of walkers.

The eyeglasses donation was the first of 100 donations planned by the Church for 2025 in honor of the centennial anniversary of South America’s dedication for the preaching of the gospel.