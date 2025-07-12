Church hosts Eid al-Adha prayer for over 600 Muslims in Australia

Some Muslims take a picture after the Eid al-Adha prayer celebration the morning of June 7, 2025 at the Church's Campbelltown, Australia, meetinghouse.

The cold morning of June 7 in Campbelltown, Australia, was met with over 600 Muslims gathering inside a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. It was Eid al-Adha, a holy Islamic holiday, and the Church members had opened their meetinghouse doors with welcoming arms for their bundled-up neighbors to perform their prayer in the cultural hall.

“I am truly grateful that we were able to witness and feel of God’s love for His children this morning,” Macarthur Australia Stake President Lawrence Sasulu said about the experience.

Muslims lay out their mats and wait for the Eid al-Adha prayer to begin the morning of June 7, 2025 in the Church's Campbelltown, Australia, cultural hall. | Screenshot from Instagram

Eid al-Adha is an annual festival in Islam honoring Abraham’s sacrifice and follows a pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia called Hajj. The morning of Eid al-Adha starts with the Eid prayer and ends with a sermon from their local leader or Imam. The prayer can be performed in a mosque or in any open area.

In the Pacific Newsroom article, the Church offered the meetinghouse to the Muslim community and supported them in setting up the prayer.

“Eid al-Adha is a celebration of sacrifice, compassion and faith,” Imam Ibrahim Khan, leader of local mosque Campbelltown Masjid, said in the Pacific Newsroom article. “And today, your kindness has reminded us of the values that connect all of us as human beings — love, respect and helping one another.”

Muslims perform the prayers of the Eid al-Adha celebration the morning of June 7, 2025 in the Church's Campbelltown, Australia, cultural hall. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

“It was a beautiful experience and a testament of putting the gospel in action, not only to love God but also our neighbors,” President Sasulu said about helping with the festival.

Imam Khan was grateful to the Church for being willing to host the event. “May God — who is known by many names — bless you all abundantly. May our friendship continue to grow stronger, and may our communities continue to live together in peace, understanding and respect.”

In a post on their Instagram page, the Islamic Forum for Australian Muslims said it was “a blessed morning of unity, takbeerat and joy with our beautiful community.”

