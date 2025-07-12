Listening, loving, lifting: The Church in the Marshall Islands

Screenshot from "The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - Pacific Inspiration" public Facebook group

Children at the Majuro Deaf Education Center in June 2025 dance at the groundbreaking for the Church's donated multi-use athletic court in Majuro, Marshall Islands.

The Marshall Islands, one of the most geographically scattered and environmentally vulnerable nations in the world is learning about the consistency and care that only The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints can give.

“Small projects or large, when we have called upon the volunteers of your Church or your missionaries, they show up every time,” said Rick Wiegel, regional co-director of Canvasback Wellness Center, an organization that brings specialty healthcare, health education and wholeness to the Pacific Islands.

Ground is broken in June 2025, at the Church's donated multi-use athletic court in Majuro, Marshall Islands. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

For years, residents have worked to meet humanitarian needs amid the challenges of rising sea levels, limited food supply and a fragile infrastructure.

In recent years, help has increasingly come through the sustained efforts of the Church, reported ChurchofJesusChrist.org

Natalie Nimmer, commissioner of education for the Marshall Islands, said, “What sets the Church apart is their genuine commitment to listening — truly listening — to our local voices and responding to our real, expressed needs without imposing outside agendas.”

A new emergency supplies container donated by the Church in Majuro, Marshall Islands in July 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

That support is taking many forms. In the capital city of Majuro, the Church replaced a weathered emergency supplies container with an upgraded one. The original container was rusted and water-damaged, the replacement container now sits on a concrete pad with a protective porch and ramp, stocked with fresh, non-expired emergency items — ready for rainy days.

The Church has also worked with the Marshall Islands Red Cross.

In March, the Church donated a truck and a financial contribution to the Red Cross to assist in delivering emergency supplies.

On April 25, the Church and the Red Cross facilitated a blood drive at a Church building in Delap, Marshall Islands.

Recently, the Church broke ground on a new athletic court and safety fence for the Majuro Deaf Education Center, giving children with disabilities a structured and safe place to play.

Additional projects include supplying biodegradable menstrual products to all girls in grade 6 and above, donating sports equipment for physical education programs and expanding food security across the islands, where fresh produce is very expensive and often scarce.

Wiegel said, “So many times, nongovernment organizations venture into these areas and build something then leave, only to discover a year or two later the project was abandoned.”

He expressed gratitude for the Church’s continued support to ensure projects continue. “The Church has given us a travel and accommodation budget to travel to the outer island atolls to ensure the longevity of our projects,” he said.

Canvasback’s long-term partnership with the Church has supported the installation of solar-powered aeroponic tower gardens — systems that require no soil, use 98% less water and grow vital vegetables in a place where fresh produce is both rare and costly.

“Not only have we completed and are able to maintain these projects with the help of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Wiegel said, “we’ve also made many great friends along the way.”

A Marshallese man stands next to a new solar-powered aeroponic tower garden donated by the Church in May 2025, in Majuro, Marshall Islands. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Among those friends are Elder Mark Nelson and Sister Diane Nelson, humanitarian missionaries who have spent the past year and a half in the Marshall Islands working with both Church and community leaders to bring these projects to life.

“We love the Marshallese people,” said Sister Nelson. “They’re amazingly happy and work very hard to look out for everyone. If we can help that along, that’s what we’re here to do.”

Elder Mark Nelson and Sister Diane Nelson hand off a truck donated to the Marshall Islands Red Cross by the Church in March 2011, in Majuro, Marshall Islands. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Whether by container, court, garden or vehicle, the Church’s response in the Marshall Islands is rooted in relationships.

Nimmer said, “The support reflects deep respect for our communities and our priorities. This is partnership at its best — rooted in mutual respect, cultural sensitivity and shared hope for a brighter future for every Marshallese child.”