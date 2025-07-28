Looking back on 5,000 episodes of ‘Music & the Spoken Word’

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performs in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Aug. 4, 1955.

The first “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast with The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square was on Monday, July 15, 1929, and scheduled for 3 p.m.

A single microphone for the choir and announcer was attached to the ceiling, with a long cable connecting it to KSL’s radio controller, located a city block away. Nineteen-year-old Ted Kimball, son of organist Edward P. Kimball, climbed a 15-foot-tall stepladder and announced each song that was sung by the choir.

A short article the following day in the Deseret News noted the success of the first broadcast, calling it “highly satisfactory.” The broadcast was transmitted to WJZ in New York over the telephone system and then went to more than 30 stations, including KSL.

The Mormon Tabernacle Choir in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in 1920. | Sainsbury-Siddoway Photo Company

“In the opinion of the National Broadcasting Co. officials, the weekly broadcasts of the Tabernacle Choir and organ will prove a most popular program,” concludes the article.

Ninety-six years later, Sunday, July 13, 2025, marked the 5,000th week of broadcasting for the 360-voice Tabernacle Choir’s weekly 30-minute “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast.

Here’s more about the historical broadcasts from the Church News archives.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square with Elder Richard L. Evans, front, presents the 2,000th episode of the "Music & the Spoken Word" in the Salt Lake Tabernacle on Dec. 17, 1967. | Howard C. Moore, Deseret News archives

Milestone broadcasts

First broadcast: July 15, 1929

1,000th broadcast: Oct. 17, 1948

2,000th broadcast: Dec. 17, 1967

3,000th broadcast: Feb. 15, 1987

4,000th broadcast: April 30, 2006

5,000th broadcast: July 13, 2025

First broadcast

The program on Monday, July 15, 1929, was under the direction of director Anthony C. Lund with Edward P. Kimball at the organ. The broadcast opened — as it still does — with “Gently Raise the Sacred Strain.”

Chorale from the “Meistersinger” by Richard Wagner

“Sonata in B-flat Minor,” first movement, by Boslip (organ solo)

“The Morning Breaks,” by George Careless

“An Old Melody,” arranged by Edward Kimball (organ solo)

The finale from “Elijah,” by Felix Mendelssohn

“The Pilgrim’s Chorus” from “Tannhäuser,” by Richard Wagner (organ solo)

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square sings during the broadcast of the 5,000th episode of "Music & the Spoken Word" in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 13, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

As the first broadcast concluded, Lund said: “Wow! I’m glad that’s over with.” Then glancing up at the microphone, he added, “Gosh, I hope that thing’s off.”

A large red curtain was hung from floor to ceiling in the Tabernacle in the first rows of the benches — and those benches covered with carpet — to help with the sound quality for a single microphone.

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, then the Mormon Tabernacle Choir, performs in the Salt Lake Tabernacle in 1966. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Tuning in ...

• The first broadcast on July 15, 1929, reached more than 30 stations.

• “Music & the Spoken Word” moved to a Sunday morning spot in September 1932 when KSL switched networks.

• The 1,000th broadcast on Oct. 17, 1948, reached an estimated radio audience of 10 million listeners.

• By the 2,000th broadcast on Dec. 17, 1967, “Music & the Spoken Word” was aired on 300 U.S. radio stations and 128 television outlets; broadcast through television, AM/FM, short-wave radio and U.S. Armed Forces radio; and available in Canada, South and Central America and more of Europe, Australia and New Zealand — reaching an estimated two-thirds of the world.

• By the 5,000th broadcast, 6 million people in 50 countries around the world were tuning in via radio, television or online.

When The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square performed the 2,000th "Music & the Spoken Word" on Dec. 17, 1967, it included five singers who had sung in the first broadcast. The are, from left, Cornelius and Dienna Van Os, Jessie Evans Smith, Margaret S. Hewlett and Kenneth Rogerson. | Gerald W. Silver, Deseret News archives

Singing in 2,000 broadcasts

At the 2,000th broadcast on Dec. 17, 1967, there were five choir members who had participated in the first broadcast in 1929. They were:

Cornelius G. Van Os

Deinna Van Os

Jessie Evans Smith

Kenneth Rogerson

Margaret S. Hewlett

The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s conductors

Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square music director Mack Wilberg holds a rare photo of the first choir director, John Parry, at the Tabernacle in Salt Lake City Sunday, April 27, 2014. | Jeffrey Allred, Deseret News

John Parry 1849-1854

Stephen Goddard 1854-1856

James Smithies 1856-1862

Charles John Thomas 1862-1865

Robert Sands 1865-1869

George Careless 1869-1880

Thomas Griggs 1880

Ebenezer Beesley 1880-1889

Evan Stephens 1889-1916

Anthony C. Lund 1916-1935

J. Spencer Cornwall 1935-1957

Richard P. Condie 1957-1974

Jay E. Welch 1974

Jerold Ottley 1974-1999

Craig Jessop 1999-2008

Mack Wilberg 2008-present

Mack Wilberg, music director of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, conducts with the baton used during the first broadcast of “Music & the Spoken Word” during the broadcast of the 5,000th episode in the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, July 13, 2025. | Rio Giancarlo, Deseret News

‘Music & the Spoken Word’ presenters

Nineteen-year-old Ted Kimball climbed the 15-foot ladder to read the names of the musical numbers each week until he was called on a mission to France. Other KSL staff members filled that announcer position, including Earl J. Glade, the station manager who “convinced the National Broadcasting Co. that the choir would be a good network feature,” and Roscoe Glover, according to the Church News’ coverage of the 2,000th broadcast in the Dec. 16, 1967, edition.

Elder Richard L. Evans, second from left, "Music & the Spoken Word" presenter and a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, is joined by early-day announcers at a reunion during the 30th anniversary of the program by The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square in July 1959. They are, from left, Roscoe Glover; Edward P. "Ted" Kimball, announcer on the choir's first network broadcast; and Earl J. Glade, right, responsible for placing the program on a nationwide network. | Ray G. Jones, Deseret News archives

A young returned missionary named Richard L. Evans began in June 1930. The reading of the musical titles became “a meaningful reading of the message of the song.” Over time, this was expanded to the 2½- to three-minute “Spoken Word,” according to the archives. He continued these “sermonettes” after he became a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Elder Richard L. Evans 1930-1971

J. Spencer Kinard 1971-1990

Lloyd D. Newell 1990-2024

Derrick Porter 2024-present

In this historical photo, Elder Richard L. Evans, who was the "Music & the Spoken Word" program announcer from 1930 until his death in 1971, reads a script for the "Spoken Word" portion of the program in the Salt Lake Tabernacle. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.