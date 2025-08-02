Jon Ryan Jensen: Charity as the foundation of godly character

Community members grieve during a memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, for 11 people killed in an auto accident. Young women and leaders from the Maputsoe Branch were traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision.

In his April 2025 general conference message, President Russell M. Nelson said, “Charity is the foundation of a godly character.”

When I was recently in the southern Africa country of Lesotho (pronounced leh-SOO-too) to cover both the miraculous survival of some victims of an auto accident and the memorial service and funeral of 11 individuals who died in that crash, I saw charity demonstrated in beautiful and faithful ways.

Groups of classmates of the young women who died arrived at the services together, in their school uniforms, and sat together.

Mexico High School students attend the funeral services in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, for 11 people killed in an auto accident. The Maputsoe Branch Young Women church group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Individuals arrived wearing their traditional Basotho blankets, called seanamarenas. These blankets helped stave off the cold on the brisk winter mornings. But they were also a symbol of the unity people shared with each other despite coming from different tribal families in the area.

During the memorial service and funeral, I watched as women rose from their seats to go to and comfort loved ones who cried. No one was left to cry alone and unsupported. Sometimes multiple women would embrace a mourning mother, holding her while she cried. Culturally, I was told that this is normal to see at a funeral in Lesotho. I wasn’t accustomed to it and am not suggesting that it is better than any other way of supporting those who mourn. But it was touching to watch, and it was welcomed by those who cried.

Community members grieve during a Maputsoe Branch memorial service in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The Young Women group was traveling to a district activity when its minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

Missionaries attended and consoled each other. Some were asked to be pallbearers.

Members and leaders of other faiths attended to show their support. At one point, a group of Muslim men arrived. I asked one if he knew any of the deceased. He said he did not, but they wanted to be there with others from the community.

Framed photos of each of the deceased were placed on top of the caskets before the funeral began. At one point in the service, a small gust of wind caused the photos to fall over. Two dozen individuals moved reverently but quickly from their seats to rearrange the photos in a way that would allow them to stay put for the rest of the funeral.

A victim's photo is displayed during funeral services in Maputsoe, Lesotho, on Saturday, July 19, 2025, for 11 people killed in an auto accident. The Maputsoe Branch Young Women church group was traveling to a district Young Women activity when their minibus was involved in a multiple-vehicle collision. | Jeffrey D. Allred, for the Deseret News

While I was interviewing seven of the survivors of the crash, an observant branch president — serving as a senior missionary with his wife — brought food to the young women who were emotionally and physically drained.

Each of these small acts demonstrated charity.

In President Nelson’s conference address, he said: “As followers of Jesus Christ, we should lead the way as peacemakers. As charity becomes part of our nature, we will lose the impulse to demean others. We will stop judging others. We will have charity for those from all walks of life. Charity towards all men is essential to our progress.”

When I first heard his talk, I thought specifically of the peacemaking that is needed in public discourse, in social media and among those engaged in armed conflict. But I hadn’t considered the peacemaking that can and should occur with those whose peace is overturned by life-changing events like a deadly car accident.

For the families, friends, classmates, co-workers and other community members in the city of Maputsoe, they needed peace in a time of tragedy. And small, charitable acts among themselves perhaps created a collectively stronger “foundation of a godly character” that President Nelson taught about.

At the close of the funeral, the 3,000 who attended sang “God Be With You Till We Meet Again.” The words of the second verse had new meaning to me after watching the way these new friends cared for each other in their time of need.

“God be with you till we meet again;

“When life’s perils thick confound you,

“Put his arms unfailing round you.

“God be with you till we meet again.”



In the thickness of their peril, they placed their arms around each other. In the days that have passed and in those that will yet come, I hope they feel God’s arms are unfailingly around them as well.

— Jon Ryan Jensen is editor of the Church News.