Music & the Spoken Word: A house still standing

Editor’s note: “The Spoken Word” is shared by Derrick Porter each Sunday during the weekly Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square broadcast. This will be given Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. This week is No. 5,003 of the broadcast.

A few years ago, I traveled to Rome, Italy. Like most who go to Rome, I found myself touring the many incredible sites, admiring the beauty and history of that wonderful city.

In one location, I visited an old Italian home. Fresh flowers filled the window boxes, the shades had recently been painted, and the front porch light burned brightly. However, as I looked closer, I noticed some imperfections in this otherwise magnificent home. There were some areas of stucco that had fallen off, exposing the stone beneath. Cracks were also evident in some of the larger surface areas.

I asked the guide to explain the significance of this home and why it was prominently featured as part of the tour. She replied: “This home is representative of each of us. It is not perfect, but it is still standing.”

For years now, I have reflected upon her statement: “This home … is not perfect, but it is still standing.” As I’ve thought about that old Italian home, I’ve considered my own life, keenly aware of many imperfections. I often wish my progression happened quicker and sometimes even feel a little foolish, recognizing that my own proverbial stucco keeps falling off, exposing the rough stone underneath. But then I remember that like that old home, I too am still standing. Imperfect? Yes. Still trying? Yes. That vivid memory of the imperfect house inspires me to keep working to improve. To repent. To ask forgiveness. To say, “I’m sorry.”

We will not be perfect in this mortal life. But we can all keep trying to improve. Each of us in a way is like that old Italian home — imperfect, but still standing. Even as we work to improve upon our imperfections, we can still leave our front porch light on, offering light to others on the street. We can offer our flowers in window boxes to the world, hoping that they brighten another’s day. And we can keep our shutters open, letting in the light of our Father in Heaven and allowing our love for others to shine out. Even in our imperfections we can still be a blessing to others.

Tuning in …

The “Music & the Spoken Word” broadcast is available on KSL-TV, KSL News Radio 1160AM/102.7FM, KSL.com, BYUtv, BYUradio, Dish and DirecTV, SiriusXM (Ch. 143), tabernaclechoir.org, youtube.com/TheTabernacleChoir and Amazon Alexa (must enable skill). The program is aired live on Sundays at 9:30 a.m. Mountain Time on these outlets. Look up broadcast information by state and city at musicandthespokenword.com/viewers-listeners/airing-schedules.