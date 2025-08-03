How caring for those in need has helped Latter-day Saints connect with sacred covenants

A volunteer from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hugs a young patient who received cleft care in northeastern Brazil in 2025. Operation Smile, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, other donors and volunteers collaborate to bring quality cleft solutions at no cost to patients in countries where safe surgery and cleft care are unavailable or inaccessible.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints strive to follow the two great commandments — to love God and love one another.

“We show our love by serving,” said President Russell M. Nelson in April 2021 general conference.

Alma declared to those being baptized that members have a sacred responsibility to “bear one another’s burdens, … mourn with those that mourn, … and comfort those that stand in need of comfort” (Mosiah 18:8-9).

Through service to others, many members have come to better understand and appreciate their baptismal covenant to take upon themselves the name of Jesus Christ, keep His commandments and serve Him.

Strengthening testimony

Janet Uresti, who serves as a communications specialist for the Porterville California Stake, said that before her calling, she was “not enjoying life.” She said she was not enjoying attending or serving in the Church and was struggling with her testimony.

But she accepted the calling and started attending JustServe activities, photographing the volunteer efforts and writing stories for the local newspaper and her stake’s social media accounts.

Janet Uresti, who serves as a communications specialist for the Porterville California Stake, takes a photo of volunteers putting together boxes of food in December 2024.

This service has helped Uresti to better “recognize the tender mercies of the Savior and blessings from Him.”

“I feel as if it is through service that my testimony has been restored and my love of the gospel has been renewed,” she said.

The JustServe platform is a free website and app where community organizations list their service needs and where volunteers can find service opportunities around them.

“When I attend these projects, many times I do not want to get up early in the morning or drive to the event, but once I get there and see the children, youth and adults serving in their greatest physical capacity, it helps me remember my covenant to ‘bear one another’s burdens,’” she said.

Jade Spradley, right, thanks volunteers with a hug after a Latter-day Saint work crew removed a large tree from her backyard in St. Petersburg, Florida, in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton in October 2024.

Serving as a family

Ben Arkell and his family in the Lehi 15th Ward, Lehi Utah West Stake, have been serving together for several years.

Although they’ve taken part in many organized service projects, Arkell said they frequently visit the elderly in their community together.

“We have built so many incredible bonds through that habit,” Arkell said. “We have seven children, and I have always felt like they were our secret weapons, because people are always willing to have these cute little kids visit them.”

The Arkell family poses in the rain after their service project at the Orem Cemetery in Orem, Utah, on Monday, May 22, 2023.

Arkell said he has learned that as he works to take care of others, he feels Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ are taking care of him.

“I want to be God’s hands. It’s one of my purposes in life,” he said.

Arkell has found fulfillment in serving others, especially in helping people know they are not forgotten.

2-year-old Callie Arkell, dad Ben and older sister Kamri spread out mulch in the rain during their families service project at the Orem Cemetery in Orem, Utah, on Monday, May 22, 2023.

He said during one activity with his family where they delivered special notes to old friends, one gentleman opened the door, chatted with the Arkell family and then said, “thank you so much. It’s nice to know that I’m not forgotten.”

Said Arkell: “Those words have never left me. That was 10 years ago, but I still remember them, and am so happy we made someone know that we care.”

Community connection

Jared Chrislip, from the Arlington Ward of the Cambridge Massachusetts Stake, smiles while helping with a service project in November 2024.

Jared Chrislip from the Arlington Ward of the Cambridge Massachusetts Stake said he’s learned better “how the covenants I’ve personally made are honored when I decide to take action and help others and serve alongside my neighbors.”

Chrislip has worked to help plan and coordinate food distribution in the greater Boston area in partnership with several non-profit organizations, including Catholic Charities and JustServe.

He said this collaborative service among Latter-day Saints and others in his community has helped him have a more direct connection to his community.

“Serving alongside other people of faith and openly acknowledging the Lord’s hand in blessing all of us helps me feel closer to Jesus,” Chrislip said. “I feel like I’m acting on His errand with people who also see Him in the service we’re doing.”

Chrislip has also been able to speak openly about his faith during these activities.

Jared Chrislip, top left, and other JustServe volunteers pose for a photo on June 28, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I get to tell people I am serving as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and that usually leads to a conversation about the goodness of God,” he said.