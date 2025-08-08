Church makes $5.1M donation to the American Red Cross — continuing years of similar donations

Eliss Cedillo, service delivery supervisor, consolidates blood orders at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center and Lab in Murray, Utah, on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024.

Continuing a long-standing relationship, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced a one-time donation of $5.1 million to the American Red Cross on Thursday, Aug. 7.

The donation will support critical efforts, including equipment for new donor centers and programs supporting sickle cell disease treatment.

According to the National Institutes of Health, sickle cell disease — also called sickle cell anemia — is a lifelong illness that can cause serious health complications.

The Church’s donation will provide additional blood collection equipment, including platelet collection devices and red blood cell collection machines. The donation will also help increase the number of compatible units of blood that are available for patients with sickle cell disease.

A staff member at the American Red Cross Salt Lake Lab in Utah performs the leukoreduction process on collected blood. This procedure removes white blood cells from blood or blood components before transfusion. | Provided by the American Red Cross

“Through our collaboration, we are increasing blood donations, advancing sickle cell disease treatment and strengthening our ability to bless millions of lives,” said Blaine Maxfield, managing director of the Church’s Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, in a press release on ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

The Church’s donation will support Red Cross efforts and initiatives across the country, according to Heidi Ruster, chief executive officer of the American Red Cross Utah/Nevada Region.

“But this collaboration goes far beyond funding,” she said. “It’s a testament to our shared dedication to serving and supporting those in need.”

Shared dedication over a century

Red Cross blood drive supervisor Justin Burns sterilizes the arm of donor Jordan Miller before his "double red" donation during the Draper YSA Stake American Red Cross evening blood drive in Sandy, Utah, Monday, Oct. 29, 2012. | Ben Brewer, Deseret News

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a long history of collaboration and donation with the American Red Cross, dating back to the late 1800s.

The Church is the largest single contributor to the American Red Cross blood drives. Annually, Latter-day Saints donate approximately 97,000 units of blood through thousands of drives. Over three decades, the American Red Cross has received more than 1 million units through some 37,000 drives hosted by the Church.

“By uniting our efforts, we extend the Savior’s love to those in need,” Maxfield said.

Units of red blood cells are pictured at the American Red Cross Blood Donation Center and Lab in Murray on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024. | Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The Church donated $7.35 million to the organization in 2024 to help purchase blood equipment and biomedical emergency vehicles and assist with blood-donor engagement initiatives and support for patients with sickle cell disease. A similar donation of $8.7 million was made in 2023.

These donations are separate from the Church’s donations to the Red Cross to aid in emergency relief, volunteer support and collaboration on blood drives.

A memorandum of understanding marking a continued relationship is signed by incoming American Red Cross CEO Cliff Holtz, center, in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Thursday, March 21, 2024. Bishop W. Christopher Waddell, right, of the Presiding Bishopric, and Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson, left, look on. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints