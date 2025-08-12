‘By their fruits ye shall know them:’ The Church donates 20,000 fruit trees to Kenya

Elder George Munene, an Area Seventy, greets Cardinal Elias Komenya, Kisumu County coordinator for the Ecumenical Centre for Justice and Peace, at a donation ceremony in Kisumu County, Kenya, July 31, 2025, where The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated 20,000 avocado, mango and orange seedlings to Kisumu County.

A donation of 20,000 mango, avocado and orange seedlings from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Kisumu County, Kenya, launched the Trees for Food project on July 31.

The project will help provide food and income for locals, as well as improve the environment, according to the Church’s Africa newsroom.

“This is a national fruit tree planting project, and we are proud to begin in Kisumu,” said Elder George Munene, an Area Seventy who attended the donation ceremony. “Fruit trees are vital, not only for meeting nutritional needs but also for creating income-generating opportunities and restoring our natural ecosystems.”

From left to right: Elder George Munene, Area Seventy; Benson Leparmorijo, Kisumu County commissioner; and Kennedy Okila Angalwa, first counselor in the Kenya Nairobi West Mission presidency, meet in Kisumu County, Kenya, July 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Vitalis Osodo, Kenya Forest Service conservator in Kisumu County, explained that Kisumu’s seedling production is currently too low to help meet the country’s goal of planting 15 billion trees by 2032.

“We are supposed to raise at least 9.1 million seedlings annually, but we don’t have the capacity,” he said. “That’s why this kind of support from partners like the Church is so critical. It boosts our production and helps us get closer to our targets.”

Kisumu County Commissioner Benson Leparmorijo described the donation as a timely act of goodwill, reported the Church’s Africa newsroom.

“One of the key hurdles in achieving our national and county tree planting targets has been access to seedlings and space for nursery development,” he said. “This donation is a game-changer.”

Kenyan leaders accept a donation of 20,000 mango, avocado and orange seedlings from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kisumu County, Kenya, July 31, 2025. | The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Leparmorijo said the seedlings have already been allocated to stakeholders including the county commissioner’s office, Kenya Forest Service, National Youth Service, Kenya Prisons, the county government, the Ecumenical Centre for Justice and Peace and the Interfaith Council.

Kenneth Onyango — Kisumu County executive committee member for agriculture — said this donation “synchronizes perfectly” with the county’s vision and ongoing strategy to promote fruit farming.

He assured the Church that the county would mobilize community groups, schools and extension officers to ensure the trees are planted in suitable locations and well-cared for.